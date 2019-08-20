One Very Worrying Chart Gives Echoes of 2001-2002

Recessions are a fact of economic life. Capitalist economies are cyclical in nature, and while periods of expansion can last for differing amounts of time, they never last forever. Nor is there just one thing that always brings them to an end.

However, there are often similarities in the conditions that lead to pullbacks in stocks, and there are a few things now that suggest that this one is not over yet, or, if we do bounce back, another one is coming before too long.

Last week, when the yield on the 10-Tear Treasury Note dropped below that of the 2-Year, there was a lot of talk about whether or not we are quickly headed for a recession, and much of the “no we are not” argument was based on the fact that this looks nothing like 2008. That is true, but not particularly significant.

No two recessions are the same in either cause or effect and 2008 was a credit crisis, something that history shows is extremely rare.

A more useful comparison would be to the recession prior to that, the “dotcom” crash at the beginning of the century. What happened then was that a normal slowing of growth sparked an abnormal, oversized reaction due to inflated asset prices. Stocks had been driven ever higher in a buying frenzy, and when the bubble burst, chaos ensued.

The result was a slowing of the overall economy due to a kind of negative wealth effect. Many people, including small investors through their pension savings and the like, saw their account values dropping significantly, and pulled back their spending in response. That hit as hard as it did because a lot of companies, and particularly smaller companies, had borrowed heavily to keep up with the kind of growth that the market had become accustomed to.

That makes this chart worrying.

It comes from an article arguing that the relative weakness of small-caps is a worrying trend, and shows the ratio of debt to EBITDA of small-cap stocks (blue line) and the broader market (green line). As you can see, while there is a much less spectacular spike in debt than was seen in the run up to the “tech wreck,” we are approaching similar levels of indebtedness overall. That makes companies much more vulnerable to even a small downturn in the economy and makes an exaggeration of any weakness very likely.

As I said, no two recessions, nor the conditions that presage them, are identical and there is a major difference between now and the early 2000s. This expansion of debt has been deliberately created by the Fed and other central banks around the world, for one thing.

How you feel about that probably depends on your political view of the Fed. Are they a government entity meddling in the free market and therefore prone to mistakes? Or are they a group of experts who have a better read on the economy than most and who make well-informed decisions?

The nature of a credit crisis and the lack of a political appetite for the kind of stimulus usually employed to counter a recession meant that monetary policy was, this time, used much more than usual to encourage growth.

Interest rates were cut to historic lows and money was strewn around like confetti in an attempt to get companies and individuals to borrow. It worked.

That borrowing, however, has a potential cost.

Obviously, interest rates are low, so debt is easier to service, but the article referenced above also mentions in passing that 25% of the stocks that make up the Russell 2000 small-cap index are in companies that are currently losing money. That is usually indicative of a recessionary environment on its own, but it also means that any softening at all can have an outsized effect on the stock market.

However you look at it, the above chart is worrying. It indicates that the lessons learned from the crash of 2008 are receding, and companies are borrowing more heavily. It has taken a while, due to the severity of the shock from those events, but tendency to react to problems then relax vigilance is one of the main reasons that economic cycles exist. The chart suggests that the end of the upward phase of that cycle is coming to an end, but more importantly, that when it turns, it will do so rapidly.