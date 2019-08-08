ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019

ONE Gas, Inc. ( OGS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 09, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased OGS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that OGS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $88.95, the dividend yield is 2.25%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OGS was $88.95, representing a -4.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $93.04 and a 17.8% increase over the 52 week low of $75.51.

OGS is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Cheniere Energy Partners, LP ( CQP ) and Cheniere Energy, Inc. ( LNG ). OGS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.37. Zacks Investment Research reports OGS's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 7.33%, compared to an industry average of -1.5%.

Interested in gaining exposure to OGS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have OGS as a top-10 holding:

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF ( JKJ )

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF ( IWN )

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF ( VTWV ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JKJ with an decrease of -0.93% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of OGS at 0.71%.