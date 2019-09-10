Oncology biotech Monopar Therapeutics sets terms for $40 million IPO

Monopar Therapeutics, a Phase 3 biotech developing therapies for various types of cancer, announced terms for its IPO on Tuesday.
The Wilmette, IL-based company plans to raise $40 million by offering 4.4 million shares at a price range of $8 to $10. At the midpoint of the proposed range, Monopar Therapeutics would command a fully diluted market value of $130 million.
Monopar Therapeutics was founded in 2014 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol MNPR. JonesTrading is the sole bookrunner on the deal.
