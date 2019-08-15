Oncology biotech Monopar Therapeutics files for a $40 million IPO

Monopar Therapeutics, a Phase 3 biotech developing therapies for cancer and the side effects of chemo, filed on Thursday with the SEC to raise up to $40 million in an initial public offering.
Monopar Therapeutics has three candidates in its pipeline . Its lead product candidate, Validive, is designed to reduce the incidence and effects of severe oral mucositis in patients undergoing chemoradiotherapy for oropharyngeal cancer. The company intends to begin a Phase 3 clinical trial for Validive in the 4Q19.
The Wilmette, IL-based company was founded in 2014 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol MNPR. JonesTrading is the sole bookrunner on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.
