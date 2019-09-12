Quantcast

ON Semiconductor (ON) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

By BNK Invest

In trading on Thursday, shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.88, changing hands as high as $20.09 per share. ON Semiconductor Corp shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ON shares, versus its 200 day moving average: ON Semiconductor Corp 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, ON's low point in its 52 week range is $14.55 per share, with $23.54 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $19.96.

