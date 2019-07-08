ON Semiconductor Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ON

In trading on Monday, shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $19.50, changing hands as low as $19.48 per share. ON Semiconductor Corp shares are currently trading down about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ON shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ON's low point in its 52 week range is $14.55 per share, with $24.31 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $19.51.
