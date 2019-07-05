On cloud nine: Cloud software platform Dynatrace files for a $300 million IPO

Dynatrace Holdings, which provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $300 million in an initial public offering.
The Waltham, MA-based company was founded in 2005 and booked $431 million in sales for the 12 months ended March 31, 2019. It plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol DT. Dynatrace Holdings filed confidentially on April 12, 2019. Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and Citi are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.
