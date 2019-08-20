Quantcast

On Apple Card launch day, Goldman CEO says card is "a beginning"

By Reuters

Reuters


NEW YORK, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc officially became a credit-card lender on Tuesday by rolling out its first product with Apple Inc , but the bank has aspirations to grow much bigger in consumer lending, its chief executive said in an internal memo viewed by Reuters.

Starting Tuesday, iPhone users can apply for the Apple Card, which charges no annual fees, through Apple's Wallet app, both companies said.

Calling the move into credit cards a "milestone" for the bank, Goldman Sachs Chief Executive David Solomon wrote in the memo, "Apple Card is big, but it's also a beginning."





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Economy , Banking and Loans , Technology
Referenced Symbols: AAPL ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar