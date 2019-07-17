Omnicom maintains 2019 forecast after quarterly profit beat

Shutterstock photo





July 17 (Reuters) - U.S. advertising company Omnicom Group Inc kept its full-year sales growth forecast unchanged after reporting better-than-expected quarterly profit, disappointing investors and raising concerns about ad spending.

Omnicom and other traditional advertisers have been losing ground to internet companies Facebook , Alphabet's Google and digital marketing specialists that track and target individual clients via their smartphones.

Additionally, a slowing global economy and trade tensions are also expected to crimp ad spending around the world.

For full year, the company continues to expect organic sales growth of 2% to 3%.

Morningstar analyst Ali Mogharabi said the forecast "may have disappointed some that were expecting a bit more optimism."

The company's total revenue fell 3.6% in the second quarter, weighed by a stronger dollar. However, organic revenue - a widely watched measure that excludes fluctuation in foreign exchange rates and mergers - rose 2.8%. Analysts on average had expected a 2.72% gain, according to five analysts polled by Refinitiv IBES.

Net income attributable to Omnicom, counted among the world's "Big Four" traditional ad companies, rose nearly 2% to $370.7 million, or $1.68 per share.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.61 per share.

Revenue fell to $3.72 billion from $3.86 billion, in line with analysts' average estimate.

Shares of the company were down 2.7%. They have risen nearly 12% this year.

