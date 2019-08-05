Omnicom Group Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for OMC

In trading on Monday, shares of Omnicom Group, Inc. (Symbol: OMC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $77.15, changing hands as low as $76.77 per share. Omnicom Group, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OMC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, OMC's low point in its 52 week range is $65.85 per share, with $85.05 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $77.22.
