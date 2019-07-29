Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. ( OHI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.66 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased OHI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that OHI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $36.99, the dividend yield is 7.14%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OHI was $36.99, representing a -8.21% decrease from the 52 week high of $40.30 and a 29.11% increase over the 52 week low of $28.65.

OHI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). OHI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.32. Zacks Investment Research reports OHI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -1.64%, compared to an industry average of -1.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OHI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to OHI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have OHI as a top-10 holding:

The Long-Term Care ETF ( OLD ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is OLD with an increase of 8.27% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of OHI at 4.29%.