Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019

Olympic Steel, Inc. ( ZEUS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.02 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 17, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ZEUS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 42nd quarter that ZEUS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.31, the dividend yield is .78%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ZEUS was $10.31, representing a -53.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.12 and a 3.2% increase over the 52 week low of $9.99.

ZEUS is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Baker Hughes, a GE company ( BHGE ) and Parker-Hannifin Corporation ( PH ). ZEUS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.26. Zacks Investment Research reports ZEUS's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -85.9%, compared to an industry average of -33.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ZEUS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.