Olive Garden Pasta Pass 2019: What We Know

The Olive Garden Pasta Pass 2019 is on its way and there's more for fans of the restaurant this year.
Here's what we know about Darden Restaurants' (NYSE: DRI ) Olive Garden Pasta Pass 2019.
- The company will be selling a two different types of Pasta Passes this year.
- The first will be the normal Never Ending Pasta Pass.
- This will cost customers $100 and nets them unlimited pasta for eight weeks.
- The unending pasta starts on Sept. 24 and will last through Nov. 18.
- There will be a total of 23,000 Pasta Passes that will be available for purchase.
- However, there's also a new type of Pasta Pass for fans that are looking for more.
- This is the Annual Never Ending Past Pass.
- Unlike the normal version, this one will last for a full year.
- It will also cost more, coming in at $300.
- There also won't be near as many of these available.
- The pasta chain is only going to be selling 1,000 of the Annual Never Ending Pasta Passes.
- Both of the Olive Garden Pasta Pass 2019 options will only be up for grabs for a limited time.
- This will give customers 30 minutes to purchase the Pasta Passes.
- The ability to buy these passes will take place on Thursday, Aug. 23 at 2:00 p.m. ET.
- Customers will be able to place their orders for the Olive Garden Pasta Pass on www.PastaPass.com .
You can follow this link to learn more about the Olive Garden Pasta Pass 2019.
