Olin Corporation (OLN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 08, 2019

Olin Corporation ( OLN ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 08, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 10, 2019. Shareholders who purchased OLN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 25th quarter that OLN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.31, the dividend yield is 4.37%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OLN was $18.31, representing a -42.78% decrease from the 52 week high of $32 and a 3.23% increase over the 52 week low of $17.74.

OLN is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc ( LIN ) and DuPont de Nemours, Inc. ( DD ). OLN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.61. Zacks Investment Research reports OLN's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -39.43%, compared to an industry average of -12.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OLN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.