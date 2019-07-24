Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (OSBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 25, 2019

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. ( OSBC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 25, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 05, 2019. Shareholders who purchased OSBC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 18th quarter that OSBC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.56, the dividend yield is .32%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OSBC was $12.56, representing a -22.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.30 and a 10.93% increase over the 52 week low of $11.32.

OSBC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). OSBC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.09. Zacks Investment Research reports OSBC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 11.9%, compared to an industry average of 7.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OSBC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.