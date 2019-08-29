Old Point Financial Corporation (OPOF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019

Old Point Financial Corporation ( OPOF ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 27, 2019. Shareholders who purchased OPOF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that OPOF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $24, the dividend yield is 2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OPOF was $24, representing a -19.73% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.90 and a 26.32% increase over the 52 week low of $19.

OPOF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). OPOF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.28.

