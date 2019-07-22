Old National Bancorp (ONB) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Old National Bancorp (Symbol: ONB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $17.05, changing hands as high as $17.07 per share. Old National Bancorp shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ONB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ONB's low point in its 52 week range is $14.45 per share, with $20.95 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $17.06.
