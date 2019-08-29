Old National Bancorp (ONB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019

Old National Bancorp ( ONB ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 17, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ONB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 15th quarter that ONB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.69, the dividend yield is 3.12%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ONB was $16.69, representing a -20.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.95 and a 15.5% increase over the 52 week low of $14.45.

ONB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). ONB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.3. Zacks Investment Research reports ONB's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 6.33%, compared to an industry average of 9.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ONB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ONB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ONB as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF ( PSCF ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCF with an decrease of -3.23% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ONB at 1.4%.