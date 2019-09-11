Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (OLBK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. ( OLBK ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 27, 2019. Shareholders who purchased OLBK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that OLBK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $28.04, the dividend yield is 1.71%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OLBK was $28.04, representing a -19.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.87 and a 16.25% increase over the 52 week low of $24.12.

OLBK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). OLBK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.09. Zacks Investment Research reports OLBK's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as .3%, compared to an industry average of %.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OLBK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.