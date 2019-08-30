Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 03, 2019

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. ( ODFL ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 03, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 18, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ODFL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ODFL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $162.07, the dividend yield is .42%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ODFL was $162.07, representing a -5.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $171.87 and a 40.93% increase over the 52 week low of $115.

ODFL is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as United Parcel Service, Inc. ( UPS ) and ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. ( ZTO ). ODFL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.87. Zacks Investment Research reports ODFL's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 7.6%, compared to an industry average of -1.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ODFL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ODFL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ODFL as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF ( XTN )

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF ( XMHQ )

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF ( IJH )

SPDR MidCap Trust Series I ( MDY )

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF ( IVOO ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IJH with an decrease of -3.5% over the last 100 days. XTN has the highest percent weighting of ODFL at 3.02%.