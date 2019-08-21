Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 5-Oil up over 1%, buoyed by U.S. stock drawdown



LONDON, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Crude oil futures rose more than1% on Wednesday after industry data showed a larger thanexpected drop in U.S. crude inventories, but gains were cappedby lingering worries about a possible global recession.

Brent crude LCOc1 had gained 90 cents, or 1.5%, to $60.93a barrel by 1225 GMT, while U.S. crude CLc1 was up 58 cents,or 1.03%, at $56.71 a barrel.

U.S. crude oil stocks fell by 3.5 million barrels in theweek to Aug. 16, data from industry group the American PetroleumInstitute (API) showed on Tuesday. Analysts polled by Reutershad expected a fall of 1.9 million barrels. API/S

"Crude prices should see support from a bullish APIstockpile report that could signal the largest Cushing drawsince February 2018, if the EIA validates it," said Edward Moya,senior market analyst at OANDA in New York, referring to thedraw on inventories at Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point forU.S. crude futures.

Inventory numbers from the government's Energy InformationAdministration (EIA) are due at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) andwill be more closely watched than usual given the nearing of theend of peak U.S. driving season, analysts said.

Tensions in the Middle East remained in the spotlight asU.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday the UnitedStates would take every action it can to prevent an Iraniantanker in the Mediterranean from delivering oil to Syria incontravention of U.S. sanctions. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25G32K

STRONG DEMAND

Oil prices were also supported by data showing lower exportsin June from Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25G2U9

Saudi Arabia plans to keep its crude exports below 7 millionbarrels per day (bpd) in August and September despite strongdemand from customers to bring the market back to balance, aSaudi oil official told Reuters earlier this month. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25451J

But uncertainty over the global economic outlook amid theU.S.-China trade war capped gains in the oil markets.

"Crude oil remains stuck, with the relief rally in recentdays not removing the fear that recession risks could still sendthe market lower again," said Ole Hansen, head of commoditystrategy at Saxo Bank.

Traders are also awaiting this week's annual U.S. centralbank seminar in Jackson Hole, where comments from FederalReserve Chief Jerome Powell will be in focus. MKTS/GLOBurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N23W1IX

"Market players continued to fret over recession fears andsluggish oil demand forecasts," said Stephen Brennock of oilbroker PVM.

"Market players continued to fret over recession fears andsluggish oil demand forecasts," said Stephen Brennock of oilbroker PVM.

"A reprieve, however, may be on the cards tomorrow ...expectations are running high that hints of impending monetarystimulus will be plentiful".