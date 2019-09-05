Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 7-Oil up more than 2% on fall in U.S. crude stocks, trade optimism



* U.S. crude inventories dropped more than expected in week-EIA

* China, U.S. to hold trade talks in October

* OPEC-led supply cuts support, but output rises in August (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments,adds U.S. weekly energy data; new byline, changes dateline,previous LONDON)

NEW YORK, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Oil prices surged more than 2%on Thursday on a sharp decrease in U.S. crude inventories and ashopes of progress in resolving the U.S.-China trade feud boostedinvestor sentiment.

Global benchmark Brent crude gained $1.43, or 2.4%, to$62.13 a barrel by 11:12 a.m. EDT (1512 GMT). U.S. West TexasIntermediate (WTI) crude added $1.18, or 2.1%, to $57.44 abarrel.

U.S. crude, along with gasoline and distillate inventories,fell last week. Crude stocks dropped 4.8 million barrels, whichwas more than the 2.5 million barrel draw analysts had expected, the Energy Information Administration said. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25W0WZ

Net U.S. crude imports, however, rose last week by 934,000barrels per day.

"We ripped higher - it's definitely a bullish report allaround," said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuhoin New York. "A big import number would usually be bearish, butit didn't seem to dent the bullish end to the equation."

The volume of U.S. crude oil in storage should decrease incoming weeks before reversing course with the end of peakdriving season and the start of significant refinery maintenancework, said Andrew Lipow, president at Lipow Oil Associates inHouston.

Crude prices had gained more than 4% on Wednesday aspositive Chinese economic data sparked a wider market rally. OnThursday, China said Beijing and Washington had agreed to holdhigh-level trade talks in early October. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25W0JF

"The upswing itself is likely to have sparked furtherfollow-up buying," said Eugen Weinberg of Commerzbank, who addedthe planned U.S.-China trade talks were among factors boostinginvestor risk appetite.

The prolonged U.S.-China trade dispute has been a dampeneron oil prices but Brent is still up about 12% this year, helpedby production cuts led by the Organization of the PetroleumExporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, including Russia.

Nonetheless, both OPEC and Russia boosted production inAugust, according to a Reuters survey and Russian energyministry figures, weighing on prices. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25Q2KLurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25T0KO

Also putting downward pressure on prices has been mountingevidence of slowing economic growth worldwide, which hasprompted analysts to lower forecasts for oil demand growth.

BP BP.L Chief Financial Officer Brian Gilvary told Reuterson Wednesday that global oil demand was expected to grow by lessthan 1 million barrels per day in 2019, a slowdown from previousyears.