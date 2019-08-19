Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 5-Oil up after drone attack on Saudi field, but OPEC report caps gains



* Drone attack on Saudi oilfield causes gas fire

* OPEC sees bearish oil market for rest of 2019

* U.S. drillers add oil rigs for 1st week since June -BakerHughes (Updates prices)

LONDON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Crude oil prices rose on Mondayfollowing a weekend attack on a Saudi oil facility by Yemeniseparatists and as traders looked for signs of progress inU.S.-China trade negotiations.

Price gains were, however, capped to some degree by anunusually downbeat OPEC report that stoked concerns about growthin oil demand.

Brent crude LCOc1 , the international benchmark for oilprices, was up 36 cents, or about 0.6%, at $59.00 a barrel at1225 GMT.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures CLc1 wereup 30 cents, or 0.5%, at $55.17 a barrel.

A drone attack by Yemen's Houthi group on an oilfield ineastern Saudi Arabia on Saturday caused a fire at a gas plant,adding to Middle East tensions, but state-run Saudi Aramco saidoil production was not affected. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25D064

"The oil market seems to be pricing in again a geopoliticalrisk premium following the weekend drone attacks on SaudiArabia, but the premium might not sustain if it does not resultin any supply disruptions," said Giovanni Staunovo, oil analystfor UBS.

Iran-related tensions appeared to ease after Gibraltarreleased an Iranian tanker it seized in July, though Tehranwarned the United States against any new attempt to seize thetanker in open seas. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25F14O

Concerns about a recession also limited crude price gains.

Meanwhile, China's announcement of key interest rate reformsover the weekend has fuelled expectations of an imminentreduction in corporate borrowing costs in the strugglingeconomy, boosting share prices on Monday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25F0F6

U.S. energy firms this week increased the number of oil rigsoperating for the first time in seven weeks despite plans bymost producers to cut spending on new drilling this year. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25A0XS

"WTI in recent weeks has performed relatively better thanBrent... Pipeline start ups in the United States have beensupportive for WTI, while the ongoing trade war has had more ofan impact on Brent," said Warren Patterson, head of commoditiesstrategy at Dutch bank ING.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)cut its forecast for global oil demand growth in 2019 by 40,000barrels per day (bpd) to 1.10 million bpd and indicated themarket would be in slight surplus in 2020. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25C2OR

It is rare for OPEC to give a bearish forward view on themarket outlook.

"Such a bearish prognosis will heap more pressure on OPEC totake further measures to support the market," said StephenBrennock of oil broker PVM.

(Additional reporting by Jessica Jaganathan in Singapore;editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise) ((bozorgmehr.sharafedin@thomsonreuters.com;))