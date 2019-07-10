Oil up $2 on U.S. crude stocks draw, Gulf of Mexico storm

Shutterstock photo

* U.S. crude stocks fall more than 9 mln barrels -EIA

* Producers shut offshore output as storm forms in Gulf ofMexico (New throughout; updates prices, market activity, comments)

NEW YORK, July 10 (Reuters) - Oil prices gained $2 a barrelon Wednesday after U.S. crude inventories shrank more thanexpected and as major producers evacuated rigs in the Gulf ofMexico ahead of an expected storm.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 were up $2.31, or 3.6%, to$66.47 a barrel by 12:52 p.m. EDT (1652 GMT). U.S. West TexasIntermediate (WTI) crude futures CLc1 climbed $2.03, or 3.5%,to $59.86 a barrel.

U.S. crude stocks fell 9.5 million barrels in the week toJuly 5, more than triple the 3.1 million-barrel draw analystshad expected as refineries ramped up output, the EnergyInformation Administration (EIA) said. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24B0Q5

"Oil prices are supported not only by the greater thanexpected draw in the EIA crude oil inventories, but with theevacuation of several platforms in the Gulf of Mexico in advanceof a tropical storm, that will curb production," said AndrewLipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates.

Major oil firms began evacuating and halting production inthe Gulf of Mexico after weather forecasts warned a tropicaldisturbance might become a storm on Wednesday or Thursday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24A1EI

Chevron CorpCVX.N , Royal Dutch ShellRDSa.L , BP BP.L ,Anadarko PetroleumAPC.N and BHP GroupBHP.AX were in theprocess of removing staff from 15 offshore platforms. ExxonMobilXOM.N said it was monitoring the weather to determine ifits facilities might be affected. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24B0L0

The Gulf of Mexico is home to 17% of U.S. crude oil outputwhich stands at around 12 million barrels per day (bpd).

The U.S. and global benchmarks have gained this year as theOrganization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and bigproducers such as Russia have curbed output to bolster prices.

The alliance, known as OPEC+, agreed last week to extendtheir supply-cutting deal until March 2020.

Tensions around Iran's nuclear program and recent incidentsinvolving oil tankers in the Gulf have also supported prices.

"The ongoing geopolitical tensions between the United Statesand Iran continue to add a still unquantifiable level ofsupport," said Saxo Bank commodity strategist Ole Hansen.

A U.S. general said Washington hoped to enlist allies overthe next two weeks or so in a military coalition to safeguardstrategic waters off Iran and Yemen, where the United Statesblames Iran and Iran-aligned fighters for attacks. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24A1B3

Iran has long threatened to close the Strait of Hormuz,through which almost a fifth of the world's oil passes, if itwas unable to export its oil due to U.S. sanctions.

