Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 6-Oil up 1.5% on expectations of extended OPEC output cuts



* Prices heading for fifth day of gains

* Brent reaches highest since early August

* Graphic on U.S. inventories: https://tmsnrt.rs/2y7dfqh (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments,new byline, changes dateline, previous LONDON)

By Laila Kearney

NEW YORK, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Oil futures climbed to thehighest in almost six weeks on Tuesday on expectations theOrganization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allieswill agree to extend crude output cuts to support prices.

Brent LCOc1 was up $1.01, or 1.6%, to $63.60 a barrel by11:55 a.m. EDT (1555 GMT), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate(WTI) futures CLc1 rose 70 cents, or 1.2%, to $58.55 a barrel.

Brent reached its highest level since Aug. 1, while U.S.crude rose to its highest since July 31.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Saudi Arabia's new energyminister and a longtime member of the Saudi delegation to OPEC,said the kingdom's policy would not change and a global deal tocut oil production by 1.2 million barrels per day would bemaintained. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25Y0R1urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N2602BU

He added that the so-called OPEC+ alliance, which includesnon-OPEC producers such as Russia, would be in place for thelong term.

"The oil markets have been rallying as the Saudis haveappointed a new oil minister who has committed to maintain theexisting policy to get the market in balance and ultimately seehigher prices," said Andy Lipow, president of Lipow OilAssociates in Houston.

The OPEC+ joint ministerial monitoring committee (JMMC),which reports on compliance with the cuts, is due to meet onThursday in Abu Dhabi.

There have been concerns about producers' adherence to theagreement as OPEC members Iraq and Nigeria, among others,exceeded their quota in August and Russia also did not fullycomply. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25T0KOurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25Q2KQ

"Markets will need to see concrete progress on theproduction front, even as the world's economy slows, to sustaingains," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA.

If oil markets close higher on Tuesday, it will be thelongest run of gains since late July. Headwinds, however, remaindue to U.S.-China trade tensions.

Goldman Sachs lowered its forecast on 2019 oil demand growthto 1 million barrels per day (bpd), down 100,000 bpd, but leftits 2020 demand growth estimate broadly unchanged at 1.4 millionbpd. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N2611YJ

"Our oil supply-demand outlook for 2020 calls for additionalOPEC production cuts to keep inventories near normal," Goldmananalysts wrote in a note.

In the United States, crude stockpiles are likely to havefallen for a fourth consecutive week last week, a preliminaryReuters poll showed on Monday.

Five analysts polled by Reuters estimated, on average, thatcrude inventories fell 2.6 million barrels in the week to Sept6. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N2603LI

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ GRAPHIC: U.S. crude inventories https://tmsnrt.rs/2y7mC9g CHART: U.S. oil may extend gains to $59.75L3N2610NS CHART: Brent oil may rise to $64.57L3N26104Q ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>