Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 7-Oil up 1% after attack on Saudi field, but OPEC report caps gains



* Drone attack on Saudi oilfield causes gas fire

* OPEC sees bearish oil market for rest of 2019

* (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments;changes dateline, previous LONDON)

NEW YORK, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Oil prices were up more than 1%on Monday after a weekend attack on a Saudi oil facility byYemen's Houthi forces and as traders looked for signs that topeconomies would take measures to counteract a global slowdown.

Prices were limited by a downbeat report by the Organizationof the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) that stoked concernsabout growth in oil demand.

Brent crude LCOc1 , the international benchmark for oilprices, was up 71 cents, or 1.2%, at $59.35 a barrel by 12:39p.m. EDT (1639 GMT).

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures CLc1 gained 80 cents, or 1.5%, to $55.67 a barrel.

A drone attack by the Houthi group on an oilfield in easternSaudi Arabia on Saturday caused a fire at a gas plant, adding toMiddle East tensions, but state-run Saudi Aramco said oilproduction was not affected. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25D064

"The oil market seems to be pricing in again a geopoliticalrisk premium following the weekend drone attacks on SaudiArabia, but the premium might not sustain if it does not resultin any supply disruptions," said Giovanni Staunovo, oil analystfor UBS.

Iran-related tensions appeared to ease after Gibraltarreleased an Iranian tanker it seized in July, with the vesselsailing for Greece, though Tehran warned the United Statesagainst any new attempt to seize the tanker in open seas. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25F14O

A rally in equities from growing expectations that globaleconomies would take actions to counteract slowing growth alsohelped oil, which often follows stock prices. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25F30E

"The death of the global economy has been greatlyexaggerated and the market is starting to realize that," saidPhil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.

China's announcement of key interest rate reforms over theweekend has fuelled expectations of an imminent reduction incorporate borrowing costs in the struggling economy, boostingshare prices on Monday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25F0F6

OPEC, meanwhile, cut its forecast for global oil demandgrowth in 2019 by 40,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 1.10 millionbpd and indicated the market would be in slight surplus in 2020. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25C2OR

The rare move for OPEC to give a bearish forward view on themarket outlook limited oil gains on the day, but it could setthe stage for tighter supplies down the road.

"Such a bearish prognosis will heap more pressure on OPEC totake further measures to support the market," said StephenBrennock of oil broker PVM. (Additional reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin in London andJessica Jaganathan in SingaporeEditing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Matthew Lewis) ((Laila.kearney@thomsonreuters.com+1 (917) 809-0054))