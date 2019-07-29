Oil unit for Nigeria's Dangote refinery sets sail from China -Sinopec

Reuters





By Libby George

LAGOS, July 29 (Reuters) - A piece of equipment that will process crude oil for Nigeria'sDangote refinery set sail on Monday from China, oil company Sinopec said in a tweet.

The 650,000 barrel per day (bpd) refinery near Lagos is set to be Africa's largest, and could transform the country from a fuels importer to a net exporter.

Most analysts and observers said the ambitious project would take longer in order to begin pumping out fuels such as diesel and gasoline.

"This is a major milestone, but there is still much work to be done, both in terms of sourcing the other units and in terms of interconnection at the site," Parker said of the atmospheric tower shipment.

Citac expects the refinery to start producing fuels in 2023.

Dangote Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment.