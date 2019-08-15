Oil Tumbles Amid Ongoing Trade-War Tensions

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to open mixed amid fast moving broader index futures, which have rapidly shifted between gains and losses overnight and this morning, but are higher as of writing. Markets remained unnerved amid the ongoing trade war, declining economic indicators and Treasury yields moving to multi-year lows as the 2-year yield inverts above the 10-year yield. This phenomenon tends to be a preceding indicator of a recession.

Oil prices are lower by roughly 1% amid ongoing trade war tensions and ratcheting tariff rhetoric. "The oil market has become a recession fear gauge," said Norbert Ruecker of Swiss bank Julius Baer. "The North American market remains amply supplied with storage levels well above historical averages."

Natural gas futures are higher by 4 cents, trading around $2.18, ahead of weekly inventory data, which is expected to show a build of approximately 60 bcf. That compares to the 5-year average build for this week of 49 bcf.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - ExxonMobil filed a prospectus supplement related to offering of $750 million floating rate notes due 2022, $750 million 1.902% notes due 2022. The company is also offering $1 billion 2.019% notes due 2024, $1 billion 2.275% notes due 2026, $1.25 billion 2.440% notes due 2029, and offering $750 million 2.995% notes due 2039 and $1.5 billion 3.095% notes due 2049.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Papua New Guinea has dispatched a team to Singapore to renegotiate its Papua LNG agreement with Total . The state negotiating team, which includes Petroleum Minister Kerenga Kua, left on Thursday for Singapore and will return early next week with a report.

U.S. E&PS

Press Release - California Resources filed for an offer and sale of up to 1.25 million shares of common stock by the selling stockholder.

CANADIAN E&PS

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Birchcliff Energy announced its financial and operational results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and an expanded 2019 capital program. Birchcliff recorded a net loss to common shareholders of $9.5 million, or $0.04 per basic common share, in Q2 2019 as compared to net income to common shareholders of $6.4 million and $0.02 per basic common share in Q2 2018. The change to a net loss position from a net income position was primarily due to a $46.4 million unrealized mark-to-market loss on financial instruments recorded in Q2 2019 as compared to a $2.5 million unrealized mark-to-market gain on financial instruments in Q2 2018, partially offset by a $26.1 million income tax recovery in Q2 2019 as compared to a $3.6 million income tax expense in Q2 2018.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Encana announced that it has amended its previously announced substantial issuer bid to purchase for cancellation up to US$213 million of its common shares in order to vary the price range at which Shares may be tendered to the Offer.

Press Release - Surge Energy confirmed that a cash dividend to be paid on September 16, 2019 in respect of August 2019 production, for the shareholders of record on August 31, 2019 will be $0.008333 per share.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - National Oilwell Varco announced that its Board of Directors declared the regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of common stock, payable on September 27, 2019 to each stockholder of record on September 13, 2019.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Pioneer Energy Services announced that it has been notified by the New York Stock Exchange that its common stock has been suspended from trading due to its "abnormally low" trading price levels. Pursuant to Section 802.01D of the NYSE Listed Company Manual, the NYSE has determined to commence proceedings to delist Pioneer's common stock.

MLPS & PIPELINES

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - NuStar Energy announced that it has received its first shipment of Permian crude at its Corpus Christi North Beach Terminal, and that the terminal will load the first cargo of the long-haul Permian crude onto a ship for export this weekend. The shipment comes on the heels of NuStar's recent completion of a project connecting the partnership's existing 16" pipeline in South Texas to the Plains Cactus II pipeline that transports WTI volumes from the Permian Basin to South Texas.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures oscillated, tracking global equities, swinging on conflicting reports on U.S.-China trade dispute. Investor sentiment was also hurt after long-dated U.S. bond yields dropped, signaling the country's economy could be heading towards recession. The Japanese yen rallied against the dollar and gold prices rose as investors sought safe-haven assets.

