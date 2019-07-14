Oil Tanker Attack Reignites Short-Term Trading in Crude Oil

On Thursday, June 13, 2019 at around 5 AM GMT, the Front Altair oil tanker suffered severe damage as it was passing through the Strait of Hormuz. Investigative reports indicate that the Islamic Republic of Iran was responsible for the attack on the oil tanker. Iran denies the reports; however, a video was produced indicating that Iranian military forces in a small boat had removed an unexploded mine from the hull of a ship after the attacks.

The Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf is one of the most highly-trafficked waterways in the world, accounting for the passage of some 25% of global seaborne crude oil. Increasing tensions in the Persian Gulf have been fueled by Trump’s decision to unilaterally withdraw the US from the Iran Deal, and reimpose punishing sanctions against the regime. In the hours following the attack, Frontline (the company which owns Front Altair) quickly ruled out the possibility of human error or mechanical error.

Given that most of the world’s crude oil originates in the Persian Gulf, these events have an immediate impact on commodity prices. In the wake of the attack, fears drove up the price of WTI Crude Oil, Brent Crude Oil and the OPEC Basket price of crude oil. Oil traders are on high alert, with prices reflecting increased volatility in the markets. From a purely business perspective, geopolitical shocks increase volatility which causes prices to whipsaw wildly. Factors impacting oil prices include the following:

Crises and geopolitical events tend to increase demand for crude oil. This raises the costs for buyers as fears of supply restrictions mount.

Oil reserves and future supply of crude oil can also impact prices. If supply drops and demand rises or remains constant, prices will rise. If oil inventories drop, prices will rise and if oil inventories rise prices will fall.

Cold weather (winter) boosts demand for crude oil and prices rise accordingly. Warm weather (summer) reduces demand for crude oil and prices fall.

Innovative Trading Platforms Developing Wall Street Algorithms to Tap into Oil Markets

Volatility in international oil markets is nothing new. Prices tend to whipsaw whenever geopolitical events or tensions mount. The Trump administration's decision to scrap the Iran nuclear deal has allowed for greater volatility in pricing mechanisms. Commodity traders are capitalizing on these price movements.

Substantial short-term profitability is possible according to leading commodity brokers. Alphanu had created a hedging program with assets of $200 billion for Cathay Life Insurance. in tandem with Maike Futures Co set up an algorithmic trading platform.

Paul Hsu - CEO of Alphanu shared his thoughts on the current market activity:

“…from the commodity investments point of view, we can see a spike in oil volatility due to recent geopolitical events in the Middle East. Investors are taking advantage of this volatility and increased trading volume because of the potential for huge short-term trading profits.”

Crude Oil Markets React – Key Market Players Point Fingers

Oil price shocks are not expected to last indefinitely, however. The Saudi Royal expressed confidence that US/Saudi relations were capable of achieving regional stability. These sentiments were echoed by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Source: OIlprice.com, July 14, 2019

The Iranians have rejected US/Saudi arguments, and blame the increased US strike force presence as a threat to regional stability. All of this is having an outsized impact on oil price volatility. WTI crude oil is currently trading at $60.21 per barrel, while Brent crude oil is trading at $66.72 per barrel. The OPEC basket price is $66.10 per barrel (July 14, 2019). Traders are buying into the fearmongering and this is driving up short-term crude oil prices.

It is worth pointing out that oil price volatility increased sharply following the attack on the oil tanker, with WTI crude oil spiking from around $52 per barrel to over $60 per barrel within short order. This presented short-term oil traders with significant profit potential as uncertainty rattled international markets and a rush for black gold ensued. Brent crude oil followed a similar path, and was also hovering around $60 per barrel before the attack took place, and spiked to over $65 per barrel within two weeks.

How Oil Price Movements Impact Trading Activity

The short-term price movements are evident in increased short-term demand for crude oil. This is reflected in crude oil futures markets where net long positions are evident. Compounding the volatility is Venezuelan insecurity, as that country spirals into economic chaos. The EIA recently published a report indicating that Venezuelan crude oil production dropped to its lowest level since 2003.

In Venezuela, monthly crude oil production plunging from over 2.5 million barrels per day to just 830,000 barrels per day in April 2019. By reducing supply to markets, and bringing the terrorist threat to the fore, oil prices have nowhere to go but up. This is encouraging short-term traders to cash in on the uncertainty of global crude oil markets. Traders will want to keep an eye on the volatile situation as prices are rising to reflect growing concerns.