CORRECTED-UPDATE 9-Oil strengthens in volatile trade ahead of expected U.S. crude drawdown



* U.S. crude stocks forecast 2 mln bbls lower last week -poll

* Wall Street slips as financials fall, trade hopes flicker

* China says not heard of any telephone call from US ontrade

By Jessica Resnick-Ault

NEW YORK, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose in volatiletrade on Tuesday supported by expectations of a drawdown in U.S.crude inventories, though gains were capped by worries about arecession and uncertainty over a China-U.S. trade deal.

Brent crude LCOc1 settled up 81 cents, or 1.4%, at $59.51a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 ended $1.29,or 2.4%, higher at $54.93 a barrel.

"We could have another one of these blockbuster (U.S. oilinventory) drawdowns - that's supportive," said John Kilduff, apartner at Again Capital Management in New York.

U.S. crude oil inventories were forecast to have fallen byover 2 million barrels last week, a Reuters poll showed, aheadof industry data at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) and thegovernment's report on Wednesday morning. EIA/S

The expected draw in inventories amid strong refining runsis lending strength to crude prices, said Bob Yawger, directorof energy futures at Mizuho in New York.

During the session, the oil market oscillated in response toswings on Wall Street, which was hurt by a fall in financialstocks, while revived worries about a U.S. recessionovershadowed early optimism of a resolution to the prolongedtrade dispute between the world's two largest economies. .N

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that he believedChina was sincere about wanting to reach a deal, while ChineseVice Premier Liu He said China was willing to resolve thedispute through "calm" negotiations. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25M235

On Tuesday, however, concerns about trade resurfaced afterChina's foreign ministry that it had not heard of any recenttelephone call between the United States and China on trade, andsaid it hopes Washington can stop its wrong actions and createconditions for talks. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nB9N24D01D

Crude oil prices have fallen by about 20% from 2019 highsreached in April, partly because of worries that the U.S.-Chinatrade war is hurting the global economy, which could dent demandfor oil.

China'sCommerce Ministry last week said it would imposeadditional tariffs of 5% or 10% on 5,078 products originatingfrom the United States, including crude oil, agriculturalproducts and small aircraft. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25J301

In retaliation, Trump said he was ordering U.S. companies tolook at ways to close operations in China and make products inthe United States. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nW1N24C01I

"A relative sense of calm has been restored, but it issimply impossible to know how long it will last," said oilbroker PVM's Tamas Varga.

"Any market optimism will only prevail when the ink hasdried on a new U.S.-China trade agreement".

The measures are prompting reactions from Chinese companies,with Sinopec seeking a tariff exemption for importing U.S. oilin the coming months, sources told Reuters. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25M1OC

