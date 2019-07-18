Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 7-Oil steadies, shrugging off Iran's seizure of tanker in Gulf



* Iran says seized vessel was smuggling fuel

* Britain, U.S. pledge to defend shipping interests

* Oil prices still down sharply this week

By Bozorgmehr Sharafedin

LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - Oil initially rose more than 1%on Thursday after Iran said it had seized a foreign tanker inthe Gulf, but prices gradually lost their gains as it emergedthat the vessel had only a small cargo and was detained onSunday for fuel smuggling.

Prices steadied by 1330 GMT with Brent crude LCOc1 futuresup 1 cent at $63.67 a barrel, after hitting a session high of$64.46.

West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 futures were down 7cents at $56.71 after the U.S. benchmark hit a session high of$57.32.

Iran said the vessel, which it did not identify, wassmuggling fuel and had been carrying 1 million litres, or around6,200 barrels, in the area of Larak Island and had 12 foreigncrew. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24J3FF

Britain pledged to defend its shipping interests in theregion, and U.S. Central Command chief General Kenneth McKenziesaid the United States would work "aggressively" to enable freepassage after recent attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24J2LZurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24J3IJ

"The oil price reaction on Thursday shows once again thatthe conflict in the Middle East is far from solved and tensionscould flare up at any time," UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said.

"As oil keeps flowing, prices are likely to rise onlytemporarily," Staunovo added.

Iran said the vessel impounded was the one it towed onSunday after the ship had sent a distress call. U.S. officialssaid on Wednesday they were unsure whether an oil tanker towedinto Iranian waters had been seized or rescued. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24I21X

Reuters reported on Wednesday that shipping companies werehiring unarmed security guards for voyages through the Gulf. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24H3B2

Oil had fallen on Wednesday in response to a sharp rise inU.S. stockpiles of products such as gasoline that pointed toweak demand during the U.S. driving season.

Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showeda larger-than-expected drawdown in crude stockpiles last week.

Gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI rose by 3.6 million barrels,however, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters pollfor a 925,000-barrel drop.

The gasoline build was "especially remarkable in the weekafter the Independence Day weekend", analysts at Commerzbankwrote.

The summer driving season normally entails increasedconsumption of gasoline.

U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to impose additionaltariffs on China has also pressured oil prices, with nerves onedge over when talks between the two countries will resume toresolve a trade war that has slowed global growth.

Barclays on Thursday lowered its oil price forecasts for thesecond half of this year and 2020. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24J1KO

