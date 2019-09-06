Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 2-Oil steadies, set for weekly gain amid hopes for end to U.S.-China trade war



* Brent heading for a fourth weekly gain

* WTI on track for a second weekly increase

By Aaron Sheldrick

TOKYO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Oil prices were steady on Friday,with crude benchmarks poised for multi-week gains amid a sharpdrawdown in U.S. crude inventories, while trade tensions easedafter Washington and Beijing agreed to hold high-level talksnext month.

Brent crude was up 6 cents at $61.01 a barrel by 0339 GMT,while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up 5 cents at$56.35 a barrel.

Both contracts spent the Asian trading session tickingeither slightly higher or lower. Brent is set to mark its fourthweekly gain, while U.S. crude is headed for a second weeklyrise.

Beijing and Washington on Thursday agreed to hold high-leveltalks in early October in Washington, cheering investors hopingfor an end to the trade war between the world's two biggesteconomies that has brought tit-for-tat tariff hikes, chippingaway at economic growth. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25W0JF

The prolonged dispute had a dampening effect on oil prices,although they have risen over the year, helped by productioncuts led by the Organization of the Petroleum ExportingCountries and its allies, including Russia, to draininventories.

"Upside potential for crude oil futures will remain limited,however, as strong U.S. production and demand-side concerns capbullish gains for the current term," said Benjamin Lu,commodities analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore.

He also cited "subdued economic momentum, global tradeuncertainties and rising market risks" for reasons to expectthat U.S. crude would be range-bound between $55-$60 over thethird quarter.

U.S. crude and product inventories fell last week, withcrude drawing down for a third consecutive week despite a jumpin imports, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said. EIA/S

Crude stocks dropped 4.8 million barrels, nearly doubleanalysts' expectations, to 423 million barrels, their lowestsince October 2018.

Oil prices on Thursday soared more than 2% after the EIAreport, although they gradually trimmed gains as investors arenot entirely convinced that the Sino-U.S. trade talks will yieldresults.

