Oil steadies on dim OPEC demand outlook, pares gains from Gulf of Mexico storm



* Gulf of Mexico producers cut output ahead of storm

* British tanker incident highlights Middle East tensions

* OPEC sees lower 2020 demand for its oil, points to surplus (Updates prices)

By Stephanie Kelly

NEW YORK, July 11 (Reuters) - Oil prices steadied onThursday as OPEC forecast slower demand for its crude next year,with crude futures easing from their highest in more than amonth after U.S. producers cut nearly a third of their output inthe Gulf of Mexico ahead of what could be one of the first majorstorms of the Atlantic hurricane.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures fell 23 cents to $66.78 a barrelby 12:59 p.m. EDT (1659 GMT). During the session, they hit theirhighest since May 30 at $67.65 a barrel.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures rose4 cents to $60.47 a barrel, after hitting their highest sinceMay 23 at $60.94.

At least 17 offshore oil and gas platforms were evacuated inthe Gulf of Mexico, according to a U.S. regulator as oil firmsmoved workers to safety ahead of a storm expected to become ahurricane by Friday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24C0N7urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24B0L0

Phillips 66 PSX.M said it expected to complete the closingof its 253,600-barrel-per-day (bpd) Alliance, Louisiana,refinery because of the storm threat.

Tropical Storm Barry formed with heavy rains expected acrossthe north-central U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Centersaid. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFWN24C0P1

"Every storm is different," said Phil Flynn, an analyst atPrice Futures Group in Chicago. "There are still a lot ofquestions to be answered, whether it's going to do damage to thesupply side or going to do more damage to the demand side."

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries gaveits first 2020 forecasts in a monthly report on Thursday, sayingthe world would need 29.27 million barrels per day (bpd) ofcrude from its 14 members next year, down 1.34 million bpd fromthis year. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nS8N1ZH05W

The forecast points to the return of a surplus despite anOPEC-led pact to restrain supplies, and was seen as a drag onprices.

Tensions in the Middle East also kept investors on edge. Aday after Iran warned Britain would face "consequences" over theseizure of an Iranian oil tanker, three Iranian vessels tried toblock passage of a British ship run by BP BP.L through theStrait of Hormuz, the British government said. They withdrewafter warnings from a British warship. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24C1IP

"What happened was partially expected. We pointed out lastweek that Iran was likely to do something of the sort,"Petromatrix oil analyst Olivier Jakob said.

