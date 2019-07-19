Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 6-Oil steadies as Middle East tensions counter demand worries, set for weekly fall



* Iran dismisses report US Navy downed "provocative" drone

* IEA does not expect "huge increase" in crude prices (Updates prices, market activity, adds commentary; changesbyline, dateline, previous LONDON)

By Stephanie Kelly

NEW YORK, July 19 (Reuters) - Oil prices steadied on Fridayafter steep losses in the previous session, supported by risingtensions between the United States and Iran, but weighed byconcerns slowing economic growth could dent global oil demand.

Benchmark crude prices were on track for weekly declines,having fallen sharply earlier in the week on demand worries.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures rose 20 cents to $62.13 a barrelby 11:21 a.m. EDT (1521 GMT). Brent was on track to fall 6.8%for the week, its largest weekly loss since December.

West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 futures fell 4 cents to$55.26 a barrel. WTI was set to fall 8.2% this week, itssteepest loss since March.

"Our opinion of the complex still favors some wide swingingtrade in both directions as pricing continues to be buffeted byan array of cross currents that include a heightening oftensions between the U.S. and Iran on the bullish side andmounting global oil demand concerns on the bearish side," JimRitterbusch of Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.

In the latest sign of increasing tensions in the MiddleEast, a senior Trump administration official said on Friday theUnited States will destroy any Iranian drones that fly too closeto its ships. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24K0D9

The United States said on Thursday a U.S. Navy ship had"destroyed" an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz after theaircraft threatened the vessel, but Iran said it had noinformation about losing a drone. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24K2BU

The episode has injected further geopolitical risk into theoil market. Prices were also buoyed Friday by indications theU.S. Federal Reserve will cut rates aggressively to support theeconomy.

Two influential Federal Reserve officials sharpened thepublic case for acting to support the U.S. economy on Thursday,reviving bets the central bank may deliver alarger-than-expected cut this month. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24J1D4

Still, the longer-term outlook for oil has grownincreasingly bearish.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) does not expect oilprices to rise significantly because demand is slowing and thereis a glut in global crude markets, the IEA's Fatih Birol said onFriday in public comments. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24K17U

The IEA is reducing its 2019 oil demand growth forecast to1.1 million barrels per day (bpd) from 1.2 million bpd due to aslowing global economy amid a U.S.-China trade spat, Birol toldReuters in an interview on Thursday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24J3IV

"Macroeconomic concerns, uncertainty on trade discussionsand increasing oil supply from the U.S. continued to weigh onsentiment," said Warren Patterson, head of commodities at ING.

