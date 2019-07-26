Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 6-Oil steadies as Gulf tensions offset U.S. economic data



* U.S. economic growth slows less than expected in Q2

* Middle East tensions, inventory declines provide support

* Weak global fuel demand, macroeconomic outlooks weigh (Adds U.S. growth data)

By Bozorgmehr Sharafedin

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - Oil prices steadied on Fridayand were on track for a weekly increase as geopolitical tensionsin the Middle East and concerns over the safety of oil transportin the Gulf countered slowing U.S. economic growth amid aU.S.-China trade war.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 were up 9 cents at $63.48 perbarrel at 1331 GMT, equivalent to a weekly rise of 1.6%. Theyfell 6% last week.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 was 12 centshigher at $56.14 a barrel, a weekly gain of almost 1%. It fell7.5% last week.

U.S. economic growth slowed less than expected in the secondquarter as a surge in consumer spending blunted some of the dragfrom declining exports and a smaller inventory build. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNSQIEF7P

The fairly upbeat report from the Commerce Department willprobably not deter the Federal Reserve from cutting interestrates next Wednesday for the first time in a decade, givenrising risks to the economy's outlook.

"Several indicators pointing to a slowdown of global oildemand growth appear to have taken over market sentiment,"Jefferies analyst Jason Gammel said.

Trade talks between the United States and China broke downin May after nearing agreement. Next week, top U.S. and Chinesenegotiators meet for the first time since then. Any positiveoutcome from the meeting is expected to boost oil prices.

Reuters polls taken July 1-24 showed the growth outlook fornearly 90% of the more than 45 economies surveyed was downgradedor left unchanged. That applied not just to this year but also2020. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24Q2RR

Tensions remained high around the Strait of Hormuz, theworld's most important oil passageway, as Iran refused torelease a British-flagged tanker it seized last week in the Gulfbut granted India consular access to its 18 Indian crewmembers. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nS8N245042

Denmark welcomed the British government's proposal for aEuropean-led naval mission to ensure safe shipping through thestrait. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24R2GH

The United States is separately working on a multinational maritime security initiative in the Gulf. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24Q1T0

However, oil prices' reaction to the strains in the Gulf hasbeen relatively muted. "It appears that the majority of marketparticipants do not expect a military conflict that would hamperoil shipments," Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch said.

Prices also drew support from a crude inventory draw in theUnited States, but gains were limited as the fall appeared tohave been largely anticipated. U.S. production in the Gulf ofMexico was still feeling the effects of Hurricane Barry.

