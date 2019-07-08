Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 4-Oil steadies as demand concern counters Middle East tensions



* Iran says it will enrich uranium at higher level

* "Be careful", Trump tells Tehran

* Employers added more jobs than expected last month

By Ahmad Ghaddar and Bozorgmehr Sharafedin

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - Oil prices steadied on Monday astensions over Iran's nuclear programme were tempered by globaleconomic growth concerns and consequently oil demand.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 were down 1 cent by 1122 GMT at$64.22 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) CLc1 wasdown 2 cent at $57.49.

Iran on Monday threatened to restart deactivated centrifugesand step up its enrichment of uranium to 20% in a move thatfurthur threatens the 2015 nuclear agreement that Washingtonabandoned last year. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2491DR

Washington has imposed sanctions that eliminate benefitsIran was meant to receive in return for agreeing to curbs on itsnuclear programme under the 2015 deal with world powers. Theconfrontation has brought the United States and Iran close tothe brink of conflict, with U.S. President Donald Trump callingoff air strikes last month minutes before impact.

On Sunday Trump issued another warning over Iran's nuclearactivities. "They'd better be careful," he said.

However, oil prices continue to be pressured by lingeringfears over demand.

"That the market reacts so little to the tense situation inthe Middle East is a reflection of a very well-supplied marketin general and a very relaxed market," said SEB chiefcommodities analyst Bjarne Schieldrop.

The U.S.-China trade war has dampened prospects for globaleconomic growth and oil demand.

However, lack of concrete progress in resolving theacrimonious trade war between the United States and China meansthe bar could be very high for the U.S. Federal Reserve not tolower borrowing costs at its July 30-31 policy meeting.

Elsewhere, Japan's core machinery orders fell for the firsttime in four months in May, posting the biggest monthly drop ineight months in a worrying sign that global trade tensions aretaking a toll on corporate investment. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2452G8

"Concern for global growth is at the back of the mind of thewhole market all the time these days," SEB's Schieldrop said.

Strong U.S. economic data also put a floor under prices.U.S. job growth rebounded strongly in June, with governmentpayrolls surging, a closely watched employment report showed onFriday, suggesting that May's sharp slowdown in hiring wasprobably a one-off. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNS5IEF6Q

Employers added 224,000 jobs last month, the most in fivemonths.

The owner of Britain's biggest oil pipeline, Ineos, onSunday said it had started to reduce flows on the Fortiespipeline system to about 150,000 barrels per day (bpd) untilTuesday to repair a processing unit at Scotland's Kinneil plant. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFWN24802Z

The pipeline system typically pumps about 450,000 bpd.

Meanwhile, U.S. energy companies this week reduced thenumber of oil rigs operating for the first time in three weeksas drillers follow through on plans to cut spending this year. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2430QC

