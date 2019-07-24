Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 7-Oil steadies after large U.S. stock decline



* U.S. crude stocks drop by nearly 11 mln bbls -EIA

* Britain gains initial support for EU-led mission in Hormuz

* Sluggish demand outlook weighs on prices (New throughout, updates prices, market activity, comments)

By Stephanie Kelly

NEW YORK, July 24 (Reuters) - Oil prices steadied onWednesday, failing to draw much support from a large decrease inU.S. crude stockpiles as investors also worried about global oildemand.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures rose 23 cents to $64.06 a barrelby 12:04 p.m. EDT (1604 GMT), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate(WTI) crude CLc1 futures fell 7 cents to $56.70 a barrel.

Earlier in the session, the front-month Brent contract LCOc1 flipped to trade at a discount to the second-monthcontract LCOc2 , a market structure known as contango, for thefirst time since March. Sentiment in the oil market has darkenedas investors worry about slowing global economic growthweakening demand for oil.

Prices initially gained after Energy InformationAdministration data on Wednesday showed a large drawdown in U.S.crude stockpiles. Crude inventories USOILC=ECI fell by 10.8million barrels in the week to July 19. Analysts expected adecrease of 4 million barrels. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24P0SO

But prices later pared gains.

"The market is going to try to say that (the drawdown) wasprobably due to (Hurricane Barry), and so the market is notoverreacting to it," said Phil Flynn, an analyst with PriceFutures Group in Chicago.

U.S. oil companies cut some production in the Gulf of Mexicoahead of Hurricane Barry, which came ashore in Louisiana earlierthis month. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24G0ZH Prices received some support from geopolitical risk premiumon heightened tensions in the Middle East.

A U.S. Navy ship took defensive action against a secondIranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz last week, but did not seethe drone go into the water, the U.S. military said on Tuesday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24O0Z4

Iran's president, Hassan Rouhani, said on Wednesday hiscountry was ready for "just" negotiations but not if they meantsurrender. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24P22V

Also fueling tensions, Britain gained initial support fromFrance, Italy and Denmark for its plan for a European-led navalmission to ensure safe shipping through the Strait of Hormuzfollowing Iran's capture of a British-flagged tanker. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24O6PL

The military adviser to Iran's supreme leader was quoted onWednesday as saying that any change in the status of the Straitof Hormuz, which Tehran says it protects, would open the door toa dangerous confrontation. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24P429

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ U.S. crude inventories, weekly changes since 2017 png https://tmsnrt.rs/2XlX17b ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

