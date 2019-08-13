Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 7-Oil soars over 3% on easing U.S.-China trade tensions



* U.S. to delay imposing tariffs on some Chinese products

* China Vice Premier holds talks with U.S. trade officials

* U.S. shale output set to rise to new record in Sept.

* Saudi expected to prop up oil prices ahead of IPO -analyst

* Coming up - U.S. weekly oil inventories from API at 2030GMT (Adds latest prices, changes dateline, previous LONDON)

By Scott DiSavino

NEW YORK, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose over 3% onTuesday after the United States said it will delay imposing a10% tariff on certain Chinese products, easing concerns over aglobal trade war that has pummelled the market in recent months.

Those Chinese products include laptops and cell phones. Thetariffs had been scheduled to start next month. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2590HM

Brent LCOc1 futures were up $2.08, or 3.6%, to $60.65 abarrel by 11:07 a.m. EDT (1507 GMT), while U.S. West TexasIntermediate crude CLc1 was up $1.86, or 3.4%, to $56.79.

Prior to Tuesday's gain, Brent was trading down more than20% since hitting its 2019 high in April.

Earlier Tuesday, the premium of Brent over WTI WTCLc1-LCOc1 fell to its lowest since March 2018.

The U.S. dollar index .DXY jumped and bond yields alsoturned higher after the U.S. Trade Representative said the Trumpadministration would delay imposing the tariffs on certainChinese products. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2590F9urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nH9N23005N

Oil prices see-sawed earlier in the day, caught betweendemand worries and rising global supplies and expectations fordeeper production cuts from leading producers.

U.S. oil output from seven major shale formations wasexpected to rise by 85,000 barrels per day (bpd) in September toa record 8.77 million bpd, the Energy Information Administrationforecast in a report. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25814Ourn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2583X1

"The big test now is whether the shale producers can keepgrowing production at these lower price levels," said CallumMacpherson, head of commodities at Investec.

"This could be the start of a re-adjustment process from theartificially high prices OPEC is implicitly trying to maintaindown to something more in line with the marginal shaleproduction costs," Macpherson said.

Saudi Arabia, the de-facto leader of the Organization of thePetroleum Exporting Countries, last week said it planned to keepits crude exports below 7 million bpd in August and September tohelp to drain global oil inventories. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25451J

The kingdom's plan to float its national oil company SaudiAramco in what could be the world's largest initial publicoffering (IPO) gives it further impetus to boost prices. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2582MJurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nD5N22601E

"With Saudi Aramco reportedly eyeing an IPO once again,there is some support to the idea that Saudi Arabia has aheightened interest in strong crude prices and will cut its ownoutput accordingly," Vienna-based consultancy JBC Energy said.

OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, have agreed to cut 1.2million bpd of production since Jan. 1.

In the United States, analysts forecast crude stockpilesdropped by 2.8 million barrels last week, according to a Reuterspoll. The American Petroleum Institute (API), an industry group,is due to release its inventory report at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030GMT) on Tuesday, followed by U.S. government data on Wednesdaymorning. EIA/S

