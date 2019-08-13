Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 6-Oil soars on easing U.S.-China trade tensions



* Washington says will remove some products from Chinatariff list

* China Vice Premier holds talks with U.S. trade officials

* U.S. shale output set to rise to new record in Sept.

* Saudi expected to prop up oil prices ahead of IPO -analyst (Recasts, updates prices)

By Ron Bousso

LONDON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose more than 3% onTuesday after the United States said it will remove someproducts from its China tariff list, easing concerns over aglobal trade war that has pummeled the market in recent months. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2581MB

Brent crude futures LCOc1 were up $1.75, or 3.1%, from theprevious settlement at $60.32 a barrel by 1357 GMT. Theinternational benchmark has lost more than 20% since hitting its2019 high in April.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) CLc1 futures were up $1.38, or 2.5%, at $56.31.

The U.S. dollar index .DXY jumped and bond yields alsoturned higher after the U.S. Trade Representative said someproducts were being removed from the China tarifflist. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2590F9urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nH9N23005N

Oil prices see-sawed earlier in the day, caught betweendemand worries and rising global supplies and expectations fordeeper production cuts from leading producers.

U.S. oil output from seven major shale formations isexpected to rise by 85,000 barrels per day (bpd) in September toa record 8.77 million bpd, the Energy Information Administrationforecast in a report. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25814Ourn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2583X1

"The big test now is whether the shale producers can keepgrowing production at these lower price levels," said CallumMacpherson, head of commodities at Investec.

"This could be the start of a re-adjustment process from theartificially high prices OPEC is implicitly trying to maintaindown to something more in line with the marginal shaleproduction costs," Macpherson said.

Saudi Arabia, the de-facto leader of the Organization of thePetroleum Exporting Countries, last week said it planned to keepits crude exports below 7 million bpd in August and September tohelp to drain global oil inventories. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25451J

The kingdom's plan to float its national oil company SaudiAramco in what could be the world's largest initial publicoffering (IPO) gives it further impetus to boost prices. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2582MJurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nD5N22601E

"With Saudi Aramco reportedly eyeing an IPO once again,there is some support to the idea that Saudi Arabia has aheightened interest in strong crude prices and will cut its ownoutput accordingly," Vienna-based consultancy JBC Energy said.

OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, have agreed to cut 1.2million bpd of production since Jan. 1.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ Brent futures https://tmsnrt.rs/2M55YzY Brent-WTI spread https://tmsnrt.rs/2H4qI6U ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>