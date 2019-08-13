Oil soars near 5% as U.S. delays tariffs on some Chinese goods

Reuters





By Scott DiSavino

NEW YORK, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Oil prices on Tuesday jumped by the most so far this year after the United States said it would delay imposing a 10% tariff on certain Chinese products, easing concerns over a global trade war that has pummelled the market in recent months.

The Chinese products include laptops and cellphones. The tariffs had been scheduled to start next month.

Brent futures rose $2.73, or 4.7%, to settle at $61.30 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained $2.17, or 4.0%, to settle at $57.10.

That was the biggest daily percentage gain for Brent since December when the contract gained 7.9%.

Since falling to their lowest levels since January on Aug. 7, Brent has gained 9% and WTI 12%. That bigger gain in WTI over the past four days briefly cut Brent's premium over WTI to its lowest since March 2018.

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on Tuesday that U.S. and Chinese trade officials spoke on the phone and agreed to talk again within two weeks.

"The possibility that the United States and China can get the trade talks on track ... is raising hopes that they might actually get some type of deal," said Phil Flynn, analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.

"That's why we are seeing this big rebound in prices," Flynn said.

Before the U.S. announcement about the tariff delay, Brent futures were still trading about 20% below the 2019 high they hit in April.

In addition to the cooling of the U.S.-China trade war, analysts said prices were propped up by expectations U.S. crude inventories declined last week and a belief Saudi Arabia will stick with production cuts.

In the United States, analysts forecasts crude stockpiles fell by 2.8 million barrels last week, according to a Reuters poll. EIA/S

"If we get the drawdown in (U.S.) inventory that most people are looking for, that is going to get the market a lot tighter," said Flynn at Price Futures.

The American Petroleum Institute (API), an industry group, was due to release its inventory report at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Tuesday, followed by U.S. government data on Wednesday morning.

Saudi Arabia, the de facto leader of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), last week said it planned to keep its crude exports below 7 million barrels per day (bpd) in August and September to help drain global oil inventories. OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, have agreed to cut 1.2 million bpd of production since Jan. 1.

The kingdom's plan to float its national oil company Saudi Aramco in what could be the world's largest initial public offering (IPO) gives it further impetus to boost prices.

"Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies standing firm on their commitment to the OPEC+ output-cut agreement has supported prices," said Abhishek Kumar, head of analytics at Interfax Energy in London.

Brent futures

Brent-WTI spread