UPDATE 8-Oil slumps 5% to 7-mth low on trade tensions, surprise U.S. stock build



* Brent trades down over 20% from 2019 high

* U.S. crude stocks unexpectedly rise 2.4 million bbls lastweek

* Saudi, U.S. express concern over maritime traffic (Updates prices, adds commentary, gasoline inventories)

By Collin Eaton

HOUSTON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Oil prices tumbled up to 5% onWednesday to a fresh seven-month low, extending recent heavylosses following an unexpected build in U.S. crude stockpilesand fears of lower crude demand due to deepening U.S.-Chinatrade tensions.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 were down $2.38, or 4%, at$56.56 a barrel by 10:36 a.m. CDT (1536 GMT), setting a freshseven-month low. Prices have lost more than 20% since hittingtheir 2019 peak in April.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures CLc1 weredown $2.66, or 5%, at $50.97.

Oil extended losses after government data showed U.S. crudestockpiles rose last week by 2.4 million barrels. Analysts hadexpected a decrease of 2.8 million barrels. At 438.9 millionbarrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 2% above thefive-year average for this time of year. EIA/Surn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2530OA

Gasoline inventories rose by 4.4 million barrels, with U.S.Gulf Coast gasoline stocks hitting the highest on record forthis time of year, the U.S. Energy Information Administration(EIA) data showed. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2530OE

After seven weeks of consecutive crude drawdowns, "there wasa thought that today's report would turn oil's fortunes around,"said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York."That support got taken out of the market."

Brent has plunged more than 12% after U.S. President DonaldTrump said last week that he would slap a 10% tariff on afurther $300 billion in Chinese imports from Sept. 1, sendingglobal equity markets into a tailspin. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2520DB

"The market continues to trade lower on concerns aboutdemand growth and the idea that economic growth can be impactedby the trade war," said Gene McGillian, vice president of marketresearch at Tradition Energy in Stamford Connecticut.

"The market isn't concerned about anything other than howdemand is going to play out through the rest of the year," hesaid.

The EIA earlier this week reduced its forecast U.S. demandfor crude and liquid fuels, expecting it to rise 210,000 barrelsper day (bpd) this year - 40,000 bpd lower than its forecastlast month. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2520YP

The agency also cut its forecast for global crude andliquids consumption by 0.1% for both 2019 and 2020. Meanwhile,U.S. crude production was set to rise 1.28 million bpd to 12.27million bpd this year. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2520YP

"People saw those numbers and it put a negative vibe in themarket," said Robert Yawger, director of energy futures atMizuho in New York.

Trump on Tuesday dismissed fears that the trade row withChina could be drawn out further. His comments failed to preventshares in Asia from falling for an eighth straight session whileLondon's FTSE 100 .FTSE gained 0.4%. MKTS/GLOBurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25324J

But demand for safe-haven assets such as government debtunderscored lingering anxiety over recession risks.

Tensions in the Middle East remain high after Iran seized anumber of tankers in recent weeks in the Strait of Hormuz, amajor chokepoint for oil shipments.

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih and U.S. EnergySecretary Rick Perry on Tuesday expressed mutual concern overthreats targeting freedom of maritime traffic in the Gulf. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2527XB

