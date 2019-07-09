Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 3-Oil slips to $64 as trade disputes outweigh supply concerns



* Brent, U.S. crude ease on demand worries over trade war

* Iran tensions, OPEC curbs put a floor under losses

* U.S. crude inventories expected to decline for 4th week (Updates prices, adds quotes, previous TOKYO)

By Alex Lawler

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - Oil slipped to around $64 abarrel on Tuesday after fresh signs the U.S.-China tradedispute is dragging on the global economy and oil demand,outweighing OPEC supply cuts and Middle East tensions.

The United States and China, the world's two largest oilconsumers, are set to relaunch trade talks this week, although ayear after the dispute began there are few signs theirdifferences have narrowed. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24706V

Brent crude LCOc1 , the global benchmark, fell 21 cents to$63.90 a barrel by 0818 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 was down 26 cents to $57.40.

"Demand is soft," said Olivier Jakob, analyst atPetromatrix. "Generally, market participants find the market isfairly well balanced and don't seem to be too concerned aboutany potential supply disruptions."

In a sign that global trade tensions are taking a toll oncorporate investment, figures on Monday showed Japan's coremachinery orders fell by the most in eight months. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24A0NVThe country is the world's fourth-largest user of crude.

"The weaker global economic outlook is keeping oil pricesunder downward pressure, but tensions in the Middle East areenhancing awareness to possible supply risk and should keep afloor under oil in the medium term," said Stephen Innes,managing partner at Vanguard Markets in Bangkok.

While demand concerns have weighed on the market, Brent hasstill risen almost 20 percent in 2019 supported by a supply-cutpact led by the Organization of the Petroleum ExportingCountries, and Middle East tensions.

OPEC and its allies last week agreed to extend theirsupply-cutting deal until March 2020.

Rising tensions between Iran and the United States havebrought the two countries close to conflict. Last month,President Donald Trump called off air strikes at the last minutein retaliation for Iran shooting down a U.S. drone.

Iran on Monday threatened to restart deactivated centrifugesand step up its enrichment of uranium to 20% in a move thatfurther threatens the 2015 nuclear agreement that Washingtonabandoned last year. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2491DR

Oil could also gain support from reports expected to show adrop in U.S. crude inventories.

U.S. crude stockpiles are forecast to fall 3.6 millionbarrels in a fourth consecutive weekly decline. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2493AG Thefirst of this week's two supply reports is due at 2030 GMT fromthe American Petroleum Institute, an industry group.

