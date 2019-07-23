Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 8-Oil slips, Brent around $63/bbl as Iran concerns fade



* U.S. crude inventories expected to fall for 6th week

* Prices pressured as IMF lowers global growth forecasts

HOUSTON, July 23 (Reuters) - Oil edged down, with Brent ataround $63 a barrel on Tuesday under pressure from weaker globaldemand forecasts and the full restart of Libya's largest oilfield despite continuing supply worries stemming from Iran'scapture of a British oil tanker.

Libya's Sharara oil field returned to normal production onTuesday, pressuring prices that rallied a day earlier on fearsthe tanker capture could disrupt supplies in the heavilytrafficked Strait of Hormuz. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24O4X7urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24M03O

Brent crude LCOc1 fell 22 cents to $63.04 a barrel by10:29 a.m. CDT (1529 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 was down 17 cents at $56.05.

"The situation with Iran seems contained for now, andLibya's full supply is coming back," said Bill Baruch, presidentat Blue Line Futures LLC in Chicago.

In the Middle East, "tensions are ever-present but it hasn'tmoved the market much because everyone is waiting on U.S. supplydata," Baruch said.

Oil may gain further support if forecasts are correct foranother drop in U.S. crude inventories. Analysts expect a 3.4million-barrel draw in the latest week. EIA/S

The American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, releases its inventory report Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030GMT). The U.S. government's official figures are due Wednesdaymorning.

A weaker outlook for oil demand because of slowing economicgrowth also weighed.

On Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund cut its forecastfor global growth, warning that further U.S.-China tariffs or adisorderly exit for Britain from the European union could weakeninvestment and disrupt supply chains. L2N24O0O8 On Sunday,Goldman Sachs lowered its 2019 oil demand projection, joiningother forecasters. IEA/M

"Although prices had been driven by supply developments inthe first half of the year economic considerations are makingoil bulls careful this month," said Tamas Varga of oil brokerPVM.

Middle East tensions have periodically bolstered prices asthe United States has aimed to cut off Iran's oil exports. Alsoadding support have been supply cuts led by the Organization ofthe Petroleum Exporting Countries. Still, the InternationalEnergy Agency said supply remains plentiful due to strong growthin output from the United States and other non-OPEC producers.

"The market has been quite measured throughout all of this,"said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York."There's some fatigue in the market when these things erupt."

