Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 5-Oil slips below $66 ahead of G20, OPEC meeting



* G20 meeting overshadowed by U.S.-China trade spat

* U.S. crude inventories fall most since September 2016

* OPEC+ meets on Monday-Tuesday to set output policy

* Iraq says OPEC set for rollover, may discuss deeper curb (Adds quotes, Iraq oil minister)

By Alex Lawler

LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - Oil fell below $66 a barrel onThursday, weighed down by concerns over whether the G20 summitwill produce a breakthrough on trade and perceptions that supplyis ample despite prospects for continued OPEC curbs.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday a trade dealwith Chinese President Xi Jinping was possible this weekend buthe is prepared to impose U.S. tariffs on most remaining Chineseimports if the two countries don't agree. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N23X1WK

"It's all about the G20," said Craig Erlam, analyst atOANDA. "It's clear that investors are a little cautious when itcomes to this meeting, given how talks collapsed previously andthe fighting talk we've since seen from both sides."

Brent crude LCOc1 , the global benchmark, was down 56 cents at $65.93 by 1215 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 fell 53 cents to $58.85.

Oil jumped by more than 2% on Wednesday after the latestU.S. petroleum supply report showed a larger-than-expected dropin crude stocks. Inventories fell 12.8 million barrels, whichwas more than the 2.5 million barrel fall analysts had expected.

Nonetheless, supply remains sufficient in the world'sbiggest oil consumer.

"U.S. oil inventories remain well above the five-yearaverage, signalling a well-supplied market," said Carsten Menkeof Swiss bank Julius Baer. "Demand still looks soft, while thesupply situation remains fragile."

Traders said uncertainty over a trade breakthrough at theG20 - which could translate into a stronger oil demand outlook -and doubts about continued output cuts by OPEC and its allieswere crimping follow-through buying.

"It would be unwise to be unprepared for a possible scenariowhere talks descend into disagreements on trade," said LukmanOtunuga, research analyst at FXTM.

"Such an outcome will most likely rattle financial marketsas concerns over slowing global growth and sizzling tradetensions fuel risk aversion."

After the G20 summit ends on Saturday, the Organization ofthe Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russiameet on Monday and Tuesday to discuss an extension of productioncuts to support prices.

Iraq's oil minister said in London OPEC was expected to rollover the deal and discuss deepening the curbs. Iraq is thesecond country after Algeria to mention the idea of a biggerreduction.

"It has been effective to a certain level to minimise theglut in the market, but there are now ideas or calls foragreeing even more," Oil Minister Thamer Ghadhban said. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N23Y2VQ

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ TECHNICALS-U.S. oil may fall into $56.84-$58.19 range L4N23Y0D3 TECHNICALS-Brent oil may fall to $64.78urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23Y08L Graphic: U.S. crude inventories, weekly changes since 2017 https://tmsnrt.rs/2XlX17b ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

This article appears in: Stocks , Politics , Oil