UPDATE 2-Oil slips 1% after Fed signals no more rate cuts, U.S. output gains



* Brent futures slip 1%, WTI off 1.2%

* Both down more than $1/bbl earlier in session

* Market well supplied, while demand uncertain (Adds graphic, updates prices)

By Aaron Sheldrick

TOKYO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Oil prices skidded on Thursday,declining for the first time in six days, after the U.S. FederalReserve dampened hopes for a string of interest rate cuts andSino-U.S. talks ended without apparent progress towardsresolving a bitter trade dispute.

Brent crude futures, LCOc1 the international benchmark,fell 68 cents, or 1%, to $64.37 a barrel by 0709 GMT, havingfallen more than $1 earlier in the session. U.S. West TexasIntermediate (WTI) CLc1 crude was down 72 cents, or 1.2%, at$57.86 a barrel, also having dropped more than a $1 earlier.

The drops came despite a bigger-than-expected decline ininventories in the U.S. and a drop in crude production amongOPEC members, along with Libya cutting exports, typicallybullish drivers for the market. But U.S. output rose in a marketthat remains well supplied.

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates on Wednesday, butagainst expectations the head of the U.S. central bank said themove might not be the start of a lengthy series of cuts to shoreup the economy against risks including global economic weakness. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nTLAVIEF78

"Supply is plentiful and demand growth is showing signs ofweakening globally because of trade conflicts, Brexit and otherevents that tend to potentially weaken economic growth and,hence, oil demand," Victor Shum, senior partner at IHS inSingapore said by phone.

"There's a lot of oil out there. U.S. output is growingstrongly and in addition to that there is enough spare capacityin Saudi Arabia alone to offset any significant supplydisruptions."

A Reuters monthly poll showed oil prices are expected to berange-bound near current levels this year as slowing economicgrowth and the protracted trade dispute between the U.S. andChina curb demand. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24W1VO

Meanwhile, negotiators from the United States and China, theworld's two biggest economies, wrapped up a round of trade talkson Wednesday without visible signs of progress and put off theirnext meeting until September. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24W0U0

U.S. crude oil stockpiles fell for the seventh straightweek, declining to their lowest levels since November even asproduction rebounded and net imports increased, the EnergyInformation Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI fell 8.5 million barrels inthe week ended July 26, far exceeding analysts' expectations fora decrease of 2.6 million barrels. EIA/S

But output rebounded to 12.2 million barrels per day (bpd),near recent levels, from 11.3 million bpd a week earlier.

Oil output among members of the Organization of thePetroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) hit an eight-year low inJuly as a further voluntary cut by top exporter Saudi Arabiadeepened losses caused by U.S. sanctions on Iran and outageselsewhere in the group, a Reuters survey found. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24W6QK

Libya's state-owned National Oil Corp declared force majeureon loadings of crude from the country's largest oil field onWednesday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24W3PB

