Oil Slides on Profit Taking After Drawdown in Inventories

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to open lower, following weaker crude oil prices , though premarket losses are being offset by higher broader index futures.

A pair of activist headlines are grabbing attention today, with rumors emerging that Elliott Management may reach a deal to purchase QEP Resources in the coming weeks, while Carl Icahn is preparing a campaign to replace four board members of Occidental Petroleum following its intended purchase of Anadarko Petroleum. Occidental has responded with a filing saying the company maintains open dialogue with all shareholders and welcomes constructive input.

Oil prices are lower by just under 1%, which comes after yesterday's strong inventory-related gains. Modest profit taking is occurring after traders bid up futures following the large 12+ million barrel drawdown in inventories.

Natural gas futures are moderately higher ahead of weekly inventory data. Analyst expect a build of 100 bcf.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

Press Release - W&T Offshore announced that it has entered into a purchase and sale agreement with ExxonMobil to acquire their interests in and operatorship of oil and gas producing properties in the eastern region of the Gulf of Mexico, offshore Alabama, and related onshore processing facilities for $200 million.

Reuters - Greece awarded licences to ExxonMobil and Total to search for hydrocarbons off the island of Crete, marking the country's first major foray into an oil and gas search in the region. The companies, in consortium with Hellenic Petroleum, have an eight-year research and exploitation licence in two offshore blocks lying south and south-west of Crete.

Reuters - Thamer Ghadhban told reporters in London that ExxonMobil had completed an evacuation of its staff from an oilfield in southern Iraq over security concerns, a move Baghdad has said was unjustified. Iraq was also drawing up a heads of agreement on a new energy deal with the U.S. firm.

(Late Wednesday) Reuters - ExxonMobil restarted the large crude distillation unit and the gasoline-producing unit late at its 369,024-barrel-per-day Beaumont, Texas, refinery following a power disruption.

(Late Wednesday) Reuters - Chevron began a planned overhaul of the gasoline-producing unit at its 112,229-barrel-per-day Pasadena, Texas, refinery days ahead of schedule. Chevron spokesman Braden Reddall declined to discuss operations at the refinery.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Pieridae Energy will buy gas assets in Alberta from Royal Dutch for C$190 million ($144.77 million), securing supply for its planned liquefied natural gas plant in eastern Canada. The deal will consist of all of Shell's midstream and upstream assets in the southern Alberta Foothills area, which produce 29,000 barrels of natural gas, natural gas liquids and condensate. Pieridae is also buying three sour gas plants.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

National Bank of Canada initiated coverage of Husky Energy at 'Sector Perform.'

U.S. E&PS

KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated coverage of SM Energy at 'Sector Weight.'

KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated coverage of Cimarex Energy at 'Overweight.'

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until August 26, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against EQT , if they purchased the company's shares between June 19, 2017 and October 24, 2018, inclusive. The action, pending in the United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania, also asserts claims under ss14(a) of the Exchange Act, on behalf of Rice Energy Inc. shareholders who held Rice shares on 9/25/17, and under ss11, 12(a)(2), and 15 of the Securities Act of 1933 as related to this acquisition.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Talos Energy provided an update on the Zama appraisal program in Block 7, located in the offshore portion of Mexico's prolific Sureste Basin. The Zama-3 appraisal well is the third and final appraisal penetration drilled by the Consortium to better define the resource potential of the Zama discovery. The Zama-2 and Zama-2 ST1 appraisal penetrations, both drilled in the first half of 2019, generated results that met or exceeded the Consortium's expectations. The Zama-3 well was drilled approximately 1.5 miles (2.4 kilometers) south of the original Zama-1 location with the goals of testing the southern extent of the reservoir and capturing additional reservoir description data.

(Late Wednesday) Reuters - Carl Icahn stepped up his fight against Occidental Petroleum 's board of directors, signaling he plans to seek support to call a shareholder meeting where he could put up a slate of four board candidates. "It is important to add new directors to Occidental's Board of Directors to oversee future extraordinary transactions like the Anadarko transaction and to ensure that they are not consummated without stockholder approval when appropriate," Icahn said in a statement to shareholders.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - On June 20, 2019, the Board of Directors of Southwestern Energy expanded the Board to eight directors and elected Denis J. Walsh III as a director of the company, to serve through the annual meeting of stockholders to be held in 2020. Mr. Walsh has not been appointed to any committee of the Board at this time.

CANADIAN E&PS

Press Release - On February 19, 2019, Touchstone Exploration announced a £3.8 million (approximately US$5.0 million) private placement through the issuance of 31,666,667 new common shares of no par value. On February 26, 2019 the Placing Shares were admitted to trading on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange. The Placing Shares ranked pari passu in all respects with the existing common shares save that there was a temporary restriction on the transfer of the Placing Shares into Canada for a period of four months and one day from the day on which the Placing Shares were issued. The Initial Restriction Period has lapsed today. Consequently, all of the company's common shares are now freely transferable on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Touchstone is using the net proceeds of the private placement to fund the first exploration well on its Ortoire property.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Wells Fargo downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy to 'Market Perform' from 'Outperform.'

Press Release - Petrofac confirmed award of the Hollandse Kust Zuid (HKZ) offshore grid connection Beta HVAC platform (substation) in the North Sea by TenneT, the Dutch-German transmission grid operator. This follows the award of the contract for HKZ platform Alpha in July 2018 and subsequent confirmation of HKZ platform Beta option.

REFINERS

Reuters - Valero Energy may complete the restart and resume production on the gasoline-producing unit at its 180,000-barrel-per-day Memphis, Tennessee, refinery ahead of the weekend.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Press Release - Summit Midstream Partners announced a final investment decision to proceed with the Double E Pipeline Project, having secured sufficient commitments pursuant to binding precedent agreements for long-term, firm transportation service and having executed definitive joint venture agreements with an affiliate of Double E's Foundation Shipper. Concurrent with the FID, Double E's Foundation Shipper amended its previously executed precedent agreement. Together with firm commitments from other shippers, Double E has secured 10-year take-or-pay volume commitments for a substantial majority of its initial throughput capacity of 1.35 billion cubic feet per day. Throughput capacity on Double E could be expanded at a later date to 1.85 Bcf/d with the installation of compression facilities. Commercial discussions with additional potential shippers are ongoing and SMLP will look for opportunities to subscribe the limited remaining capacity prior to commissioning.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. Stock index futures and Asian markets were up over hopes of a U.S.-China trade truce before the G20 summit rekindled investors' interest in riskier assets. European share markets lost ground. The dollar was flat, while safe haven gold weakened.

