Oil Slides, But Set for Weekly Gains as Trade Tensions Ease

The energy sector is poised to kick off the final day of trading of August mixed to lower, weighed down by weakness in the underlying commodities but supported by further strength in broader equity futures which continued to gain momentum from yesterday's signals that the United States and China will resume trade talks.

After three consecutive days of strong gains, WTI crude oil futures reversed course and slid lower this morning ahead of the extended-holiday weekend. Despite the early morning pullback, futures on both sides of the Atlantic are still headed for the biggest weekly increase since early July, boosted by the easing of China-U.S. trade rhetoric, a decline in U.S stockpiles and the looming hurricane in Florida.

Tracking crude, natural gas futures dipped lower following their 3.3% rally yesterday which brought the front month up to five-week highs.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - ExxonMobil has sold 300,000 barrels of Indonesia's Banyu Urip crude each to Royal Dutch Shell and Thailand's Bangchak Corp at premiums equivalent to around $5.60-$5.70 to dated Brent on a free-on-board basis via a tender. The cargoes are due to load over Oct. 24-28. Banyu Urip, operated by U.S. energy giant Exxon Mobil, is Indonesia's top crude producing field.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras begins binding phase for sale of its 34% stake in Argentina's Mega.

Reuters - Repsol said it will start a buyback program of up to 4.40% of its share capital or 70.4 million shares. The buyback program will start on August 30 and will remain in force until Dec. 20. The company also aims to cancel repurchased shares.

Reuters - Total halts Normandy refinery for two months for major maintenance.

Reuters - Papua New Guinea's opposition leader, Patrick Pruaitch, pressed the nation's prime minister to back a gas deal with France's Total rather than seek changes and delay a $13 billion expansion of the country's gas exports.

U.S. E&PS

Barclays upgraded Centennial Resources to 'Overweight' from 'Equal-Weight.'

Press Release - Cimarex Energy announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.20 per share. The dividend is payable on November 29, 2019, to stockholders of record on November 15, 2019.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - On August 26, 2019, the Board of Directors of EQT took action to terminate the employment of Jimmi Sue Smith as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Company and Ms. Smith's employment with the Company was terminated without cause effective August 29, 2019. On August 29, 2019, Kyle Derham was appointed as Interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company. In this capacity, Mr. Derham will serve as the Company's Principal Financial Officer. The Company has begun a search process to identify a permanent Chief Financial Officer.

Barclays initiated coverage of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp and PDC Energy Inc with 'Overweight' rating.

Barclays initiated coverage of Oasis Petroleum and Whiting Petroleum Corp with 'Equal-Weight' ratings.

Press Release - Range Resources announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock for the third quarter. A dividend of $0.02 per common share is payable on September 30, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 13, 2019.

Barclays initiated coverage of Extraction Oil & Gas with an 'Underweight' rating.

REFINERS

Tudor Pickering Holt upgraded CVR Energy to 'Hold' from 'Sell.'

MLPS & PIPELINES

Reuters - NGL Energy Partners LP announces unit repurchase program for up to $150M through 30-Sep-21.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures rose, on relief that trade tensions between U.S. and China are easing after the two countries said they will resume talks. European shares were higher helped by a surge in German real estate companies. Asian equities ended in the green. The dollar firmed, whereas gold prices fell. Oil headed for the biggest weekly increase since early July, boosted by a decline in U.S. crude inventory and a looming hurricane in Florida. Producer consumption expenditure data is scheduled to release later in the day.

