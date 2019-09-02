Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 6-Oil slides as U.S., China add more tariffs in trade war



* U.S. imposes 15% tariffs on range of Chinese goods

* China levies tariffs on U.S. oil for first time

* Graphic on U.S. oil rig count: https://tmsnrt.rs/2XdttIW (Updates prices)

By Gary McWilliams

HOUSTON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Oil prices weakened on Mondayafter new import tariffs imposed by the United States and Chinacame into force, raising concerns about a further hit to globaleconomic growth and demand for crude.

Brent crude LCOc1 was down 64 cents to $58.61 a barrel at2:24 p.m. EDT (1824 GMT), while U.S. benchmark WTI crude CLc1 was down 33 cents at $54.77 a barrel. Activity was thin due tothe U.S. Labor Day public holiday.

The United States began imposing 15% tariffs on a variety ofChinese goods on Sunday - including footwear, smart watches andflat-panel televisions - as China put new duties on U.S. crude,the latest escalation in a bruising trade war. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25S01P

U.S. President Donald Trump said the two sides would stillmeet for talks this month. Trump, writing on Twitter, said hisgoal was to reduce U.S. reliance on China, and he again urgedAmerican companies to find alternative suppliers outside China.

"Even as President Trump has indicated that scheduled talksbetween the U.S. and China are still to proceed, the market ismore and more resigned to a protracted standoff between the twocountries and will be looking towards central bank easing toshore up risk appetite," BNP Paribas'Harry Tchilinguirian said.

Beijing's levy of 5% on U.S. crude marks the first time thefuel had been targeted since the world's two largest economiesstarted their trade war more than a year ago. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25M0V8

Elsewhere, oil output in August from members of theOrganization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries rose for thefirst month this year as higher supply from Iraq and Nigeriaoutweighed restraint by top exporter Saudi Arabia and declinescaused by U.S. sanctions on Iran. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25Q2KL

In the United States, Hurricane Dorian was forecast to bringheavy rains and a storm surge late Monday through Wednesday toFlorida's east coast before it moves northward close to thecoasts of Georgia, and the Carolinas. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25T24V

The National Hurricane Center's outlook for the storm, whichhas battered the Bahamas and was packing sustained winds of 150miles per hour (241 kph) as of 2 p.m. EDT, called for it toremain over the ocean, sparing the U.S. mainland a direct hit.If it remained offshore, the storm would be unlikely to resultin reduced fuel demand that typically follows storm flooding andpower outages.

U.S. energy companies also cut drilling rigs for a ninthmonth in a row to the lowest level since January last year.Total U.S. crude output fell in June for the second month in arow, according to an Energy Department report on Friday. RIG/U

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ GRAPHIC: U.S. rig count https://tmsnrt.rs/2X8Myf7 TECHNICAL CHART: Brent oil may fall into $57.13-$57.91 range urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25T0GE TECHNICAL CHART: U.S. oil may fall towards $52.99urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25T0S5 ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>