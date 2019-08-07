Oil Sinks to Seven-Year Low on Trade War Concerns

SECTOR COMMENTARY

The energy sector is poised for a mixed to lower start, weighed down by further weakness in the crude complex and supported by strength in the broader equity indices which are set to build on yesterday's recovery session on optimistic trade war comments from President Trump. Earnings continued to grab sector headlines this morning with a slew of results from the independent producers and several midstream operators.

WTI crude oil futures continued to slide lower for the third-straight session and were down nearly 2% in early trading at fresh seven month lows, slightly trailing Brent. Futures on both sides of the Atlantic fell on lingering trade war concerns and the impact they could have on future global oil demand but saw some support from last night's API report indicating a larger-than-expected drop in U.S. crude stocks. Traders will be look to the official EIA data later today as the next major catalyst.

Natural gas futures seesawed in early trading but are currently trading higher, building on yesterday's jump on the backs of warmer weather forecasts that should stir demand.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - India is set to relax rules for setting up fuel stations after almost two decades, in a move expected to allow companies like Saudi Aramco, Total , and Trafigura to gain a foothold in a sector dominated by state-run entities.

U.S. E&PS

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Callon Petroleum reported results of operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019. For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, Callon reported total revenue of $167.1 million and total revenue including settled derivatives of $165.9 million, including the impact of a $1.2 million loss from the settlement of derivative contracts.

Press Release - Comstock Resources reported financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2019. For the second quarter of 2019, Comstock reported net income of $21.4 million or $0.20 per diluted share as compared to a net loss of $34.0 million or $2.22 per share for the Predecessor second quarter of 2018. The second quarter 2019 results included an unrealized gain from derivative financial instruments held to manage oil and gas price risks of $12.8 million and Covey Park merger related transaction costs of $1.4 million. Excluding these items, the net income for the second quarter of 2019 would have been $12.7 million or $0.12 per diluted share.

Press Release - Continental Resources announced that it will redeem $500 million in aggregate principal amount, representing approximately 31% of the $1.6 billion in aggregate principal amount currently outstanding, of its 5% Senior Notes due 2022 on September 12, 2019, the redemption date for the Notes.

Press Release - Denbury Resources announced net income of $147 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019. Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure) was $59 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, with the difference from GAAP net income primarily due to a $100 million noncash gain on debt extinguishment ($78 million after tax) and a $26 million gain from noncash fair value adjustments ($20 million after tax) on the Company's commodity derivative positions.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Devon Energy reported operational and financial results for the second quarter of 2019. Devon's upstream revenue totaled $1.2 billion in the second quarter, with oil sales accounting for 72 percent of total commodity revenues. Oil sales advanced 14 percent compared to the prior quarter due to growth in oil production and improved price realizations. Combined with price protection from firm transportation and hedges, realized oil prices were 97 percent of the West Texas Intermediate benchmark in the quarter. To date, Devon has repurchased 128 million shares, or approximately 24 percent of outstanding shares, at a total cost of $4.4 billion. The company expects its share-repurchase program to reach $5 billion by year end.

(Late Tuesday) Reuters - Devon Energy raised its full-year oil production forecast and reported a quarterly profit, benefiting from lower expenses and higher output from its assets in the Delaware basin. The company said the midpoint of its 2019 production outlook represents an estimated oil growth rate of 19%, up from its previous guidance of 17%.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Diamondback Energy announced financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. Diamondback's second quarter 2019 net income was $349 million, or $2.11 per diluted share. Adjusted net income was $280 million, or $1.70 per diluted share, up 22% from $1.39 in Q1 2019 and up 7% from $1.59 in Q2 2018 Second quarter 2019 Adjusted EBITDA was $772 million, up 19% from $651 million in Q1 2019 and up 109% from $370 million in Q2 2018. Diamondback announced that the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend for the second quarter of 18.75 cents per common share payable on August 26, 2019, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 16, 2019. In May 2019, Diamondback's Board of Directors authorized the Company to acquire up to $2.0 billion of common stock through December 31, 2020. During the second quarter of 2019, Diamondback repurchased 1,016,000 shares of common stock for approximately $104 million.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Earthstone Energy announced financial and operating results for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2019. The company reported Net income of $19.5 million, or $0.30 per Adjusted Diluted Share, and Adjusted net income of $14.9 million, or $0.23 per Adjusted Diluted Share, Average daily production of 12,699 Boepd, 61% oil, 13% above the first quarter of 2019 and 44% above the second quarter of 2018, and a Company record level of daily production. Adjusted EBITDAX of $33.6 million, a 4% increase over the first quarter of 2019 and 64% above the second quarter of 2018, and a Company record level of quarterly Adjusted EBITDAX, and Adjusted EBITDAX per Boe of $29.11.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Oasis Petroleum announced financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2019. For the second quarter of 2019, the Company reported net income of $42.8 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, as compared to a net loss of $320.2 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2018. Excluding certain non-cash items and their tax effect, Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Oasis was $11.0 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2019, as compared to Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Oasis of $28.9 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2019 was $249.6 million, as compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $241.2 million for the second quarter of 2018.

Williams Capital Group downgraded Oasis Petroleum to 'Hold' from 'Buy.'

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - ParsleyEnergy announced financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. During 2Q19, the Company recorded net income attributable to its stockholders of $115.9 million, or $0.41 per share. Excluding, on a tax-adjusted basis, certain items that the Company does not view as indicative of its ongoing financial performance, adjusted net income for 2Q19 was $90.4 million, or $0.32 per share. Adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, depletion, amortization, and exploration expense for 2Q19 was $368.4 million.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Pioneer Natural Resources reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Pioneer reported a second quarter net loss attributable to common stockholders of $169 million, or $1.01 per diluted share. These results include the effects of noncash mark-to-market adjustments and certain other unusual items. Excluding these items, non-GAAP adjusted income for the second quarter was $340 million, or $2.01 per diluted share.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Pioneer Natural Resources announced that its Board of Directors approved an increase in the Company's cash dividend to a quarterly amount of $0.44 per common share (equivalent to $1.76 per share on an annualized basis as compared to $0.64 per share previously). The quarterly dividend of $0.44 is payable October 10, 2019, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 27, 2019.

Press Release - QEP Resources reported second quarter 2019 financial and operating results and announced the outcome of its strategic alternatives review process. The Company reported net income of $48.8 million for the second quarter 2019, or $0.20 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $336.0 million, or $1.42 per diluted share, for the second quarter 2018. The Company generated more income in the second quarter 2019 than in 2018 primarily due to a $403.7 million impairment expense in the second quarter 2018. See below for additional discussions on our production and operating expenses.

Press Release - QEP Resources announced that its Board of Directors has reinstated its quarterly cash dividend and has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of common stock, payable on September 10, 2019, to shareholders of record on August 20, 2019.

Press Release - QEP Resources announced that it has entered into a cooperation agreement with affiliates of Elliott Management Corporation. Funds affiliated with Elliott beneficially own approximately 4.9% of the Company's common stock.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Southwestern Energy announced financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Southwestern Energy reported net income attributable to common stock of $138 million, or $0.26 per share, and adjusted net income of $40 million, or $0.08 per share. Compared to the prior year quarter these results include interest expense savings of $17 million and general and administrative expense savings of $19 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $186 million, net cash provided by operating activities was $101 million and net cash flow (non-GAAP) was $173 million.

CANADIAN E&PS

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - NuVista Energy announced results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019. During the quarter ended June 30, 2019, NuVista: Produced 50,390 Boe/d, meeting the top portion of the prior guidance range of 48,000 - 51,000 Boe/d. This result was 14% higher than the prior quarter and 40% higher than the same period in 2018; Achieved adjusted funds flow of $64.3 million ($0.29/share, basic), a decrease of 8% per share versus the prior quarter driven primarily by reduced natural gas and NGL prices partially offset by increased production. This resulted in an adjusted funds flow netback of $14.01/Boe; Executed a successful second quarter capital expenditure program of $89.2 million including the drilling of 11 (11.0 net) wells in our condensate rich Wapiti Montney play. 9 wells were completed during the quarter and 11 were turned in line; A total of 11 wells have now been drilled at Pipestone South at an average of $2.8MM per well, which is a 34% improvement over the historic average NuVista drill cost on a per meter basis; Realized operating expenses of $9.49/Boe, in line with the prior quarter and a reduction of 8% versus the same period in 2018; and Achieved net G&A expenses of $0.88/Boe, breaking well through the milestone of $1.00/Boe. This figure continues our long term trend of improvement with a reduction of 18% compared to the prior quarter and 37% below the same period in 2018.

Press Release - Vermilion Energy announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange has approved the notice of Vermilion's intention to commence a normal course issuer bid.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - Baker Hughes, a GE company announced that the Baker Hughes international rig count for July 2019 was 1,162, up 24 from the 1,138 counted in June 2019, and up 165 from the 997 counted in July 2018. The international offshore rig count for July 2019 was 255, up 9 from the 246 counted in June 2019, and up 38 from the 217 counted in July 2018. The average U.S. rig count for July 2019 was 955, down 14 from the 969 counted in June 2019, and down 95 from the 1,050 counted in July 2018. The average Canadian rig count for July 2019 was 121, up 7 from the 114 counted in June 2019, and down 83 from the 204 counted in July 2018.

RBC Capital Markets downgraded NCS Multistage Holdings to 'Sector Perform' from 'Outperform.'

Scotiabank downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy to 'Sector Perform' from 'Sector Outperform.'

MLPS & PIPELINES

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - DCP Midstream reported its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019. The company reported net income attributable to partners of $119 million and $194 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively; Generated distributable cash flow (DCF) of $173 million and $397 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, resulting in a distribution coverage ratio of 1.12 and 1.28 times, respectively; and reported adjusted EBITDA of $278 million and $604 million for three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - EnLink Midstream reported financial results for the second quarter of 2019 and updated financial guidance for full-year 2019. EnLink also announced the signing of a precedent agreement for natural gas transportation with Venture Global Calcasieu Pass, LLC (Venture Global) related to Venture Global's planned Calcasieu Pass export facility in Louisiana. The company reported a net loss attributable to EnLink of $16.1 million, compared to net income of $28.0 million for the second quarter of 2018. Reported net cash provided by operating activities of $257.5 million for the second quarter of 2019.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - EnLink Midstream announced that Barry E. Davis, the company's Executive Chairman who led EnLink as its Chief Executive Officer from its founding in 2014 to 2018, will reassume the role of Chief Executive Officer, in addition to continuing to serve as Chairman, effective August 8, 2019. Michael J. Garberding will be leaving the company to pursue other opportunities.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Gibson Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per common share payable on October 17, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2019. This dividend is designated as an eligible dividend for Canadian income tax purposes. For non-resident shareholders, Gibson's dividends are subject to Canadian withholding tax.

Press Release - Inter Pipeline announced that it has received commercial support for the construction of a $100 million pipeline connection between its Bow River and Central Alberta pipeline systems. The new pipeline, called the Viking Connector, will link various grades of light crude oil from the Viking and Mannville formations in east-central Alberta to the Edmonton market hub.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Keyera announced its 2019 second quarter financial results, the highlights of which are included in this news release. Keyera delivered outstanding financial results in the second quarter of 2019, with adjusted earnings before finance costs, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $249 million (Q2 2018 - $210 million). Ne t earnings doubled over the same period last year to $219 million or $1.03 per share (Q2 - 2018 $107 million or $0.52 per share).

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Keyera announced that it is increasing its monthly cash dividend by 7% from 15.00 cents per common share to 16.00 cents per common share, or $1.92 per common share annually. The dividend will be effective with the August dividend payable on September 16, 2019, to shareholders of record on August 22, 2019. The ex-dividend date is August 21, 2019.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Keyera announced the appointment of Mr. Blair Goertzen to its Board of Directors effective immediately.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Plains All American Pipeline reported diluted net income per common unit of $0.54 and diluted adjusted net income per common unit of $0.67 for the second quarter of 2019. Plains GP Holdings reported net income attributable to PAGP of $66 million and basic and diluted net income per Class A share of $0.41 and $0.40, respectively for the second quarter 2019.

(Late Tuesday) Reuters - Plains All American Pipeline expects to begin partial service on its 670,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Cactus II pipeline next week. Houston-based Plains has filled about half the line, which runs from the Permian basin to the U.S. Gulf Coast, with crude, and expects full service to the Corpus Christi, Texas, area to begin by the first quarter of 2020.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures edged up after a softer rhetoric on trade war from U.S. soothed investor concerns, while Asian shares remained in the red. European equities rose on deal-making activity in the German chemical sector. The dollar index was little changed, while gold prices rose, approaching $1,500. Lyft, Fox Corp, Albemarle and Marathon Oil are scheduled to report results after close of markets.

NASDAQ ENERGY TEAM THOUGHT LEADERSHIP