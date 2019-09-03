Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 6-Oil sinks as manufacturing reports renew global economy worries



* U.S. manufacturing shrinks for first time in three years

* Trump warns China against dragging its feet in trade talks

* U.S. oil falls 3.5%, Brent down 2% (Updates prices, market activity, adds commentary; changesbyline, dateline, previous LONDON)

By Stephanie Kelly

NEW YORK, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Tuesday,with U.S. crude futures down more than 3%, weighed bymanufacturing data that raised concerns about a weakening globaleconomy, while the U.S.-China trade dispute continued to drag oninvestor sentiment.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures fell$1.91, or 3.5%, to $53.19 a barrel by 11:05 a.m. EDT (1505 GMT).It fell to a session low of $52.84 a barrel, the lowest sinceAug. 9.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures fell $1.15, or 2%, to $57.51 abarrel. It earlier sank to $57.23 a barrel, also the weakestsince Aug. 9.

Prices extended losses following data that showed U.S.manufacturing activity contracted for the first time in threeyears in August, with new orders and hiring declining as tradetensions weighed on business confidence. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25R073

The U.S. numbers came after separate data showing Euro zonemanufacturing activity contracted for a seventh month in Augustas a continued decline in demand sapped optimism. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25Q32W

"That deterioration is continuing to undermine the demandgrowth outlook for oil," said John Kilduff, a partner at AgainCapital in New York.

Elsewhere, South Korea's economy expanded less than expectedin the second quarter, with exports revised down in the face ofthe U.S.-China dispute, central bank data showed on Tuesday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nS6N25901Y

Oil prices have fallen around 20% since a 2019 peak reachedin April in part because of concerns that the U.S.-China tradewar would dent oil demand.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that trade talksbetween the United States and China were going well, though hewarned that he would be "tougher" in negotiations if thediscussions drag on until his second term. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25U0FT

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He said on Tuesday that Chinafirmly opposes a trade war as it is not good for it, the UnitedStates and the world, the state news agency Xinhua reported. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nH9N25T000

Washington began imposing 15% tariffs on an array of Chineseimports on Sunday, while China began placing new duties on U.S.crude oil.

The U.S.-China trade dispute "is the single most importantflat price driver of late," said Tamas Varga of oil brokeragePVM.

Though the trade conflict has intensified, Trump said thetwo sides would meet for talks this month.

Meanwhile, on the supply side, output from the Organizationof the Petroleum Exporting Countries rose in August for thefirst month this year as higher supply from Iraq and Nigeriaoutweighed restraint by Saudi Arabia and losses caused by U.S.sanctions on Iran. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25Q2KL

Russian oil production C-RU-OUT in August rose to 11.294million barrels per day (bpd), topping the rate cap pledged byMoscow in a pact with other producers and hitting its highestsince March, data showed on Monday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25T0KO

Data due this week on U.S. inventory levels will be delayedby a day to Wednesday and Thursday because of the U.S. Labor Dayholiday on Monday.

